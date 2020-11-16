TeleHealth Solution Helps Prepare Rural Hospitals for COVID-19/FLU "Twindemic"

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As rural hospitals struggle with resources heading into the "twindemic" of COVID-19 and influenza season, TeleHealth Solution announced today their initiative to partner with rural hospitals throughout the country to provide specialist-level care via customized telemedicine technology that will help manage complex caseloads, reduce the need for hospital transfers, improve patient care, and reduce overall cost of care.

TeleHealth Solution provides board-certified clinicians though their proprietary telemedicine platform to traditionally difficult-to-staff environments like rural hospitals and third-shift care, which is why they are partnering with hospitals concerned about a potential surge in combination cases of COVID-19 and influenza over the next few months. The goal is to improve access to specialized healthcare in rural communities, while preventing overcrowding of the vulnerable hospital systems.

"Recently we had a patient in rural Northwest Wisconsin go to his local emergency department with generalized weakness, nausea and abdominal pain," said Dr. Ricardo de Leon, Hospitalist at TeleHealth Solution. "The patient tested positive for COVID-19, but when the hospital reached out to TeleHealth Solution for specialist care, based on the patient's symptoms, we had the physician run an influenza test as well—which came back positive. We were able to triage this patient quickly and get him on oxygen and prevent a transfer to a larger hospital."

While influenza outbreaks are typically difficult to predict, there is the added dilemma of uncertainty about co-infection or the interaction between influenza and COVID-19 this season. TeleHealth Solution allows rural hospitals to manage complex care while keeping patients in their current care environment.

"Will co-infection with influenza and COVID-19 affect mortality from either disease? Is a patient infected with one virus more likely to contract the other?" asks Waseem Ghannam, MD, MBA, MHSA, President and Co-founder of TeleHealth Solution. "These are questions that many rural hospitals will be grappling with and an important reason we partner with these hospitals across the country—to ensure they have access to the right specialist physician at the right time. Our technology and clinical expertise allow rural hospitals to access a virtual TeleHealth Solution hospitalist during this vulnerable time when many hospitals are exceeding capacity with no open beds and trying to figure out how to prevent the spread of both COVID and the flu. It also allows critical access hospitals to keep patients in-house rather than transferring them."

About TeleHealth Solution

TeleHealth Solution is a national leading multi-specialty medical group that provides outcome driven clinical care first and technology second. The company's mission is to deliver high quality medical care to patients in hospitals and skilled nursing facilities.

