Telelanguage Celebrates 30 Years Providing Language Services

PORTLAND, Ore., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 29, 1991, Telelanguage became incorporated in the State of Oregon. In the last 30 years, Telelanguage has witnessed — and been an integral part of — the many changes that have taken place in the language interpretation industry. Telelanguage started by supporting small, local clients in the Portland Metro area and has since expanded to supporting over 8,000 accounts across the world. Telelanguage has grown to provide the highest levels of interpretation through a network of over 6,000 interpreters who speak over 350 languages. Telelanguage is open 24x7x365 and supports clients from all industries — from 911/PSAP to healthcare to education, utilities, tourism, finance, government, and more. Many Telelanguage clients have been with us for decades.

Background of Telelanguage Presidents

Andre Mon Belle, Telelanguage Co-President and founder, began his career in language services as a medical interpreter. With over 29 years in the foreign language services industry, he has firsthand experience interpreting for patients, doctors, teachers, police officers, lawyers, and nurses in numerous situations. Andre oversees all aspects of Telelanguage's interpretation business. He is affiliated with the American Translators Association, as well as the Northwest Association of Community Interpreters. His professional experience includes being an Interpreter and Translator, Business — and Account — Management, Human Resources, Marketing, and Continuing Education for Interpreters & Translators.

Leslie Storey, Telelanguage Co-President and CFO, has been at the head of the company's financial management and operations since its inception in July 1991. Leslie understands the importance of a transparent, precise and firm approach when it comes to financial responsibilities. She has a BA in Business Administration, and a JD from the Willamette College of Law. She is affiliated with the American Translators Association, as well as the Northwest Association of Community Interpreters. Her professional experience includes Business — and Account — Management Human Resources, Finance, and Continuing Education for Interpreters & Translators.

A Leader in Technology

Over the years, technology has evolved at an ever-increasing rate, and the language service industry has experienced these changes just as every other industry has.

Starting in 1998, Telelanguage began developing its own technology — starting with its interpreter scheduling software. Since 1998, this software has evolved into a full, customer-facing online portal with transparent access to reports, invoicing, interpreter information, and more. In addition, Telelanguage has developed its own telephonic and video remote interpretation platforms. By developing these platforms in-house, Telelanguage offers unparalleled flexibility and customization options to its clients.

Another benefit — aside from the complete customization — offered by developing its own technology, Telelanguage is also able to maintain the highest uptime in the industry. Telelanguage is the backbone for a number of other language service providers due to its ability to route around outages and the company's rare language offerings. Telelanguage is frequently used in the background without their clients realizing the transition. Other language service providers use Telelanguage due to its rare language coverage and 99.9999% uptime. The company works with multiple data and telephony providers and can route its traffic around outages with no interruption in service.

Helping Grow the Language Industry

Starting in 1995, Telelanguage began developing its own training and certification program. Today, interpreters from any vendor are able to become certified through Telelanguage's proprietary program and be recognized through the State of Oregon — regardless if the interpreter intends to work with Telelanguage or not.

In addition, Telelanguage saw that many interpreters were finding it difficult to obtain higher levels of certification due to logistics and cost restraints. In 2018, the company began a scholarship program open to two interpreters per year, which covers the cost of obtaining advanced — or specialized — certifications, to help advance their careers.

As stated in Telelanguage's timeline, 2020 and the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic created unique challenges. As its platform was already set up to be decentralized, the company wasn't reliant on call centers and Telelanguage's ability to transition to remote support was seamless. Based on lessons learned during this time, Telelanguage was able to help other partners, clients and language service providers make their remote transitions. Telelanguage saw a migration away from on-site interpretation to virtual/remote interpretation solutions such as over-the-phone and video remote interpretation. The company was happy to share best practices to aid in this technological transition.

Looking Forward

Telelanguage finds itself extremely grateful to have made it to 30 years and has its clients to thank for this success. As the company looks ahead to the future, Telelanguage anticipates more technological evolution, emerging industries and language trends, and hopes to grow its client and interpreter base while maintaining the same one-on-one customer care Telelanguage prides itself on.

Telelanguage has assisted its customers through natural disasters, internet and electrical outages, global pandemics, and a number of other unforeseen emergencies. The team prides itself in continuing to serve Telelanguage's longstanding clients and looks forward to building new partnerships in the coming years. As it has for the past 30 years, Telelanguage is honored to continue to serve non- and limited-English speakers, as well as the deaf and hard of hearing, throughout its communities for years to come.

Telelanguage has been a leading provider of interpretation and translation services language services since 1991. As a trusted name language services, the company believes that all organizations and communities should have affordable access to the best-qualified language support. Looking for a more reliable language service provider to help meet patient needs? Telelanguage can help. Contact Telelanguage today to ask about its Free Service Trial Programs or request a free quote.

