Telemedicine Clinic Partners With Aidoc to Roll Out AI Diagnostics Tools

BARCELONA, Spain, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telemedicine Clinic (TMC), the teleradiology unit of leading European diagnostics group Unilabs, is rolling out Aidoc's radiology AI solution across its network, ensuring the highest quality of diagnosis for TMC patients around the world.

"Every case represents an individual and their families, and Aidoc gives our 300-plus radiologists tools that will help them detect critical findings, which can save lives," said Henrik Agrell, CEO of TMC. "AI is the new frontier in diagnosis, and with Aidoc's AI we will provide the safest reporting solution possible."

TMC provides 24/7 teleradiology reporting services to more than 100 public service hospitals and local health authorities in Europe.

The AI triage solution augments the skill and experience of trained medical staff by sifting through CT images, automatically identifying critical findings such as intracranial hemorrhages. Extensive trial runs on the TMC datasets have shown high accuracy and ease of use.

For specific conditions, like pulmonary embolisms, the Aidoc AI solution can also ensure that those patients most in need are dealt with first. Apart from improving patient care, that also helps TMC's radiologists manage their workloads, and this will become even more important as imaging volumes surge in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"If we have learnt anything from these uncertain times it is that you have to be prepared for the unexpected," said Elad Walach, Aidoc's CEO "At a time when telemedicine is becoming increasingly important, Aidoc is delighted to be working with TMC, true pioneers in teleradiology, and we are proud to arm their team with AI that will prepare them for unexpected, time-critical cases."

About Unilabs

Unilabs is one of Europe's largest and fastest-growing diagnostics companies. It offers a complete range of laboratory, pathology and imaging services for patients all around the world. With 12,000 employees across 110 imaging centres and 250 labs in 16 countries, we perform close to four million lab tests a week – saving lives every single day.

About TMC

TMC is a leading European provider of high-quality teleradiology services with clients in Scandinavia, the UK and Germany.

About Aidoc

Aidoc is the leading provider of artificial intelligence solutions that support and enhance the impact of radiologist diagnostic power - helping them expedite patient treatment and improve quality of care. The company has 4 FDA cleared and 6 CE marked solutions (for flagging and prioritizing ICH, C-Spine Fractures, Vessel Occlusion and Pulmonary Embolism) and is in clinical use at over 300 leading medical centers worldwide.

