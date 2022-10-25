Telemedicine Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 83.24 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 17.35% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The technological advancements in communication technologies such as smartphones and the internet has increased the use of remote healthcare services even more. During the forecast period, these factors are expected to drive Telemedicine Market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Telemedicine Market" By Type (Tele-Hospital And Clinic, Tele Home), By Speciality (Dermatology, Gynecology, Cardiology), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Telemedicine Market size was valued at USD 23.17 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 83.24 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.35 % from 2022 to 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Telemedicine Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Telemedicine Market Overview

Telemedicine is the concept of performing medical practice remotely. It involves consultation services and other casual medical treatments such as orthopedics which can be done remotely. Telemedicine uses technologies such as video conferencing services and smartphone applications. In emergencies where the physician cannot reach directly, telemedicine can play a vital role in providing care. Currently, there are several organizations using telemedicine services, such as hospitals, medical offices, nursing institutions, etc. Telemedicine services can be easily integrated with digital medical services such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital health records, etc.

During the forecast period, various factors such as increasing healthcare expenditures, technological advancements in communication and medicine, growing prevalence of chronic diseases in people, will be driving the global market for telemedicine. The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly assisted in increasing the adoption of telemedicine among caregivers. Because of the social distancing protocols, most of the population in the world adopted remote medical practices. This factor is expected to assist the market growth in the coming years.

Key Developments

In March 2020 , A Brazil -based startup of telehealth VivaBem, Collaborated with Dokter.se which is a Sweden -based company, the aim behind this collaboration was to expand services in Brazil .

Key Players

The major players in the market are Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., InTouch Technologies Inc., AMD Global Telemedicine Inc., OBS Medical Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., McKesson Corporation, Honeywell International Inc. and BioTelemetry Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Telemedicine Market On the basis of Type, Speciality, and Geography.

Telemedicine Market, By Type

Tele-hospital and clinic



Tele home

Telemedicine Market, By Speciality

Dermatology



Gynecology



Cardiology



Neurology



Radiology



Others

Telemedicine Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

