Telemedicine Usage of Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses for Patient Care Continues to Expand

The Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses with the Gemvision software, a private cloud-based platform, enables frontline healthcare providers to call and consult with a doctor while keeping their hands free to perform any treatment. The Gemvision platform also comes equipped with a call center dashboard for external users and allows remote experts to collaborate and illustrate during live video sessions. The feedback from the medical community regarding Gemvision and the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses solution has been very positive.

"You can describe a wound, but that is difficult. When someone looks at you, it helps enormously. When we really see something, it is much clearer what is going on with a person," says Michiel Klitsie, a technical physician at Careaz homecare and user of the Gemvision/Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses solution. "As healthcare professionals, we are a major risk factor for transmitting the COVID19, in nursing homes for example, but we don't have to be there when these glasses are used. You can also see more clients in less time."

In addition to healthcare, Gemvision focuses on field service and industrial enterprise use cases by cutting onboarding times and improving equipment uptimes, getting the right information to the right place and offering live video, where there used to be just voice or text. With the Gemvision solution, an office employee can see what the engineer is seeing, through the Vuzix smart glasses. The office 'expert' draws on screen, clarifies with text or voice and can even share its screen for instant information. The engineer wearing the smart glasses solves the job at hand and the help desk can confirm. "

"The Gemvision remote wound care solution centered around the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses not only allows for more efficient use of the health specialist's time, but it also frees the patients from long and often painful visits to the hospital. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began we have experienced a surge in inbound digital health requests and adoption across healthcare is now scaling up nationwide," stated Mark Smit, CEO and Founder of Gemvision.

"Gemvision is a long-standing partner of Vuzix that continues to innovate and deliver a valuable Vuzix smart glasses-based solution to customers in healthcare and enterprise," said Paul Travers, Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer.

Gemvision was recently highlighted on RTL Nieuws, a Dutch television news service produced in the Netherlands. The complete story of how a doctor helps remotely with the Gemvision solution and the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses can be accessed via Twitter and RTL Nieuws' website. In picture: René Verspui, Sales & Partner Development manager.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 157 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

