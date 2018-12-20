Telemundo 52's Afternoon And Late News Are On Pace To Be The Most Watched Newscasts In 2018 - In Los Angeles - In Any Language

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Telemundo 52 Los Angeles / KVEA is on pace to close 2018 with the number one ranked newscasts in Los Angeles at 5PM, 5:30PM, and 11PM, and as the #1 station in the market at 10PM – regardless of language - among key demographics, according to Nielsen.

Noticiero Telemundo 52 at 5PM and 5:30PM (Monday to Friday) are on track to rank #1 newscasts in Los Angeles during the hour among Adults 18 to 34, Adults 18 to 49 and Adults 25 to 54, regardless of language. Telemundo 52's 11PM newscast (Monday to Sunday) is also set to rank #1 in the time period, regardless of language, among Adults 18 to 34 and Adults 18 to 49.

In Primetime, Telemundo 52 is dominating the 10PM (Monday to Friday) hour ranking #1 in the market among Adults 18 to 34 and Adults 18 to 49, regardless of language.

In addition, KVEA's local weekday edition of Noticiero Telemundo 52 at 6PM ranked as the #2 newscast in the market, regardless of language, among Adults 18 to 49.

Telemundo 52 January to December 2018 ratings, to-date:

Noticiero Telemundo 52 at 5 PM (Monday to Friday) : KVEA delivered a 0.4 rating among adults 18 to 34, a 0.7 rating among adults 18 to 49, and a 0.8 rating among adults 25 to 54;

: KVEA delivered a 0.4 rating among adults 18 to 34, a 0.7 rating among adults 18 to 49, and a 0.8 rating among adults 25 to 54; Noticiero Telemundo 52 at 5:30 PM (Monday to Friday) : KVEA delivered a 0.4 rating among Adults 18 to 34, a 0.7 among Adults 18 to 49, and a 0.9 among Adults 25 to 54;

: KVEA delivered a 0.4 rating among Adults 18 to 34, a 0.7 among Adults 18 to 49, and a 0.9 among Adults 25 to 54; Noticiero Telemundo 52 at 11 PM (Monday to Sunday) : KVEA delivered a 0.5 rating among adults 18 to 34 and a 0.9 rating among adults 18 to 49;

: KVEA delivered a 0.5 rating among adults 18 to 34 and a 0.9 rating among adults 18 to 49; Primetime (Monday to Friday) : KVEA's 10PM delivered a 0.8 rating among adults 18 to 34 and a 1.2 rating among adults 18 to 49; and

: KVEA's delivered a 0.8 rating among adults 18 to 34 and a 1.2 rating among adults 18 to 49; and Noticiero Telemundo 52 at 6 PM (Monday to Friday): KVEA delivered a 0.8 rating among adults 18 to 49.

Source: Nielsen, NSI Los Angeles Live+SD ratings and impressions 2018 year-to-date thru 12/19/18. Ranks based on impressions. Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 5PM & 5:30PM ranked against local newscasts in the hour on KABC, KCBS, KNBC, KTTV, KRCA. Telemundo 52 at 6PM, 10PM and 11PM ranked against time period average on KMEX, KFTR, KRCA, KWHY, KJLA, KABC, KCBS, KNBC, KTTV, KTLA, KCOP, KCAL.

About Telemundo 52 Angeles

Telemundo 52 / KVEA is Telemundo's West Coast flagship television station, serving the Spanish-speaking community in the Los Angeles market. Owned by NBCUniversal, Telemundo 52 has been delivering local news, information and entertainment to viewers throughout Southern California for nearly 30 years, reaching approximately 10 million viewers in five counties. Viewers turn to Telemundo 52 for breaking news, weather and sports headlines across a variety of platforms, including online at Telemundo52.com and via mobile and social media channels. Today, Telemundo 52 produces nearly 30 hours of local news and programming each week and demonstrates its commitment to the community by cultivating local partnerships and capturing the diversity of Southern California.

SOURCE Telemundo 52