Telenor Maritime To Establish Direct Connect From NJFX Cable Landing Station Campus to Norway

WALL, N.J., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NJFX , the only Cable Landing Station (CLS) colocation campus in the U.S offering Tier 3, carrier-neutral data center capabilities announces today that Telenor Maritime , has expanded its U.S presence at the NJFX CLS campus. Telenor Maritime is establishing a direct connection to Norway via the 7200km Havfrue subsea cable system, which traverses the North Atlantic and connects the U.S. at NJFX to mainland Northern Europe. Focused on accelerating operational efficiency and boosting marine and shore connectivity, Telenor Maritime offers ships and rigs cyber-secure digital infrastructures and the capability to wirelessly transmit enormous amounts of information.

"We welcome Telenor Maritime to our growing NJFX ecosystem," comments Gil Santaliz , CEO for NJFX. "The company will be one of the first telecom operators to take advantage of Bulk Infrastructure's Nordic Gateway at NJFX. This gateway will directly connect U.S. content, cloud and service providers with the Nordics, unlocking the many capabilities related to sustainable digital services and emissions-free hydropower."

Telenor Maritime, owned by Telenor Group, is the only operator at sea with a fully managed service, offering all mobile access technologies such as 2G, 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi and VSAT for ships and offshore platforms. With the goal of empowering the digital worker, Telenor Maritime is the only supplier that offers a digital platform with high-speed internet and 4G in the same ecosystem.

"As the leading global communication operator at sea, Telenor Maritime is on the forefront of developing and defining secure standards for the maritime business," comments Lars-Erik Lunøe, CEO at Telenor Maritime. "As part of the new landing point at NJFX's carrier-neutral campus, Telenor will access the new Havfrue subsea cable and offer direct connections from the U.S east coast to the Bulk Infrastructure campus in Norway, N01, which hosts our new core site. We chose the NJFX SSAE 16/18 certified infrastructure due to its rich ecosystem of global connectivity providers and subsea cable systems, as well as for its close proximity to the Satellite Teleport in Holmdel, New Jersey. We are well on our way to unlocking the Nordics and enabling new capabilities for our clients globally."

NJFX is home to four subsea cable systems and seven independent U.S. fiber-based backhaul providers, offering a marketplace rich with fiber networks and platforms providing multiple options for routes, security and diversity while creating a new model of the CLS as a hub of unprecedented capacity and connectivity. For more information, please visit www.njfx.net or contact info@njfx.net.

About NJFX

NJFX owns and operates a 64,800 square foot purpose-built Tier 3 Cable Landing Station (CLS) Colocation facility and 58-acre campus in Wall, NJ. This unique campus is the only carrier-neutral CLS colocation campus in the U.S supported by several route-independent carriers that offer direct access to multiple independent subsea cable systems interconnecting North America, Europe, South America and the Caribbean. The facility offers direct access to TGN1, TGN2, and Seabras. The building is the subsea cable landing of HAVFRUE/AEC2 this year as well as Wall-LI in the future. High and low-density colocation solutions are available with 24/7 support.

About Telenor Maritime

Telenor Maritime has been leading the evolution of secure connectivity at sea since 2004, enabling the global maritime industry for IoT. In one digital ecosystem, we provide unique solutions permitting the same quality of experience at sea as on land, increasing profitability through operational excellence. Telenor Maritime is part of Telenor Group , one of the world's major mobile operators. Through Telenor, we have access to a broad range of competence and resources to market, product, innovation and content development. Telenor Maritime is serving more than 100 ship owners, 25 million passengers and crew on board more than 400 vessels worldwide. For more information, please visit www.telenormaritime.com

