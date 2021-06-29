TELEO Capital Completes Growth Equity Investment In Univeris Corporation

BOISE, Idaho and LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TELEO Capital Management, LLC ("TELEO") announced the growth equity investment in Univeris Corporation ("Univeris" or the "Business"), a market leading enterprise software platform servicing the wealth management industry.

Univeris delivers an advanced software platform that enables financial institutions, including many top banks, to offer personalized investment services. This innovative technology encompasses a full suite of operations control and enables customers to provide automated, value-add services to advisors and investors, while maintaining an industry leading level of security and compliance.

"Our investment in Univeris will enable the business to continue providing cutting-edge software to the financial services industry, fund geographic expansion and execute strategic follow-on acquisitions," stated TELEO Capital.

"Univeris offers the most comprehensive wealth management solution for financial advisors. We are thrilled to work with the Univeris team to accelerate product innovation, expand service capabilities and adapt to new wealth-tech trends and opportunities," stated Matt Scholl, Operating Partner, TELEO Capital.

Carmine Tullio, CEO of Univeris, adds, "TELEO's investment will fuel our innovation strategy greatly benefitting Univeris and our customers. This partnership will fast-track our growth to new market segments with the creation of an ecosystem of complementary wealth-tech solutions."

Alantra served as Univeris' exclusive financial advisor on the transaction.

About Univeris

Univeris provides financial institutions with real-time, enterprise software needed to effectively manage their business, compliance, operations, and clients. The Business continues to design its solution around its client priorities through the utilization of a multi-channel approach to wealth management. Solutions include client discovery and onboarding, account opening and management, order execution, and portfolio insights & analytics. The Business helps firms manage regulations and compliance while also driving investor lifecycle processes.

About TELEO Capital

TELEO Capital is a lower middle market private equity firm that looks to invest in opportunities where its strategic thought, operational resources, and capital base empower management to perform and execute their business plan. TELEO brings a successful track record of executing corporate carve-outs, recapitalizing broken balance sheets, acquiring founder-owned companies, as well as buy and build strategies for our portfolio companies. TELEO targets opportunities in the technology & software, healthcare IT, business services and industrial sectors. TELEO is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

