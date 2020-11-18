Teleo Capital, LP Closes $250 Million Inaugural Fund

BOISE, Idaho and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TELEO Capital Management, LLC ("TELEO"), a leading operationally focused private equity firm, has announced the closing of TELEO Capital, LP (the "Fund"). The Fund was oversubscribed and closed at its hard cap of $250 million.

Investors in the Fund include a blue-chip roster of leading institutional limited partners, such as endowments, insurance companies, pension funds, fund of funds and family offices. "We are honored to welcome such high-caliber institutional investors as long-term partners, and we are grateful for their overwhelming support and confidence amidst a highly competitive fundraising market," stated TELEO Capital.

The Fund will invest in businesses based primarily in North America and Europe with a focus on special situations and corporate divestitures. In particular, the Fund will pursue investment opportunities where it can leverage its operational team to create value in the technology & software, healthcare IT, business services and industrial sectors.

The Fund's placement advisor was GCA Advisors, LLC and counsel was Goodwin Procter LLP.

About TELEO Capital

TELEO Capital is a lower middle market private equity firm that looks to invest in opportunities where its strategic thought, operational resources and capital base empower management to perform and execute their business plan. With more than 75 years of collective private equity experience, TELEO brings a successful track record of execution and performance. TELEO Capital targets opportunities in the technology & software, healthcare IT, business services and industrial sectors. The firm has offices in Boise, ID and Los Angeles, CA. To learn more, visit us at www.teleocapital.com.

About GCA

GCA Advisors, LLC is the US entity of GCA, a global investment bank that provides strategic M&A, capital markets and private funds advisory services to growth companies and market leaders. The firm offers worldwide coverage with over 500 professionals in 25 locations across America, Asia and Europe. Built by the people that run the business, GCA is a firm of experts who focus on deals that require commitment, original perspective, skill and exceptional networks. To learn more, visit us at www.gcaglobal.com.

GCA's Private Funds Group leverages 85+ years of combined transaction experience and multiple successful fundraisings for a variety of private equity strategies. The private funds group team members have raised capital for domestic and international buyout, venture capital, mezzanine, restructuring/turnaround, growth capital and real asset funds. To learn more, visit us at gcaglobal.com/services.

About Goodwin

At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility and ambition. Our 1,000-plus lawyers across the United States, Europe and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly-changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart. To learn more, visit us at www.goodwinlaw.com.

SOURCE TELEO Capital

Related Links

http://www.teleocapital.com

