Teleos Media Integrates Zixi as part of their Innovative Video Distribution Network

WALTHAM, Mass., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi, the industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over any IP network, today announced a technology partnership with Teleos Media which has integrated the award-winning Zixi Software-Defined Video Platform into their Video Distribution Network (VDN), providing a joint solution that enables continuous uninterrupted streaming video content in the highest fidelity, thus delivering a flawless viewer experience.

Content owners, broadcasters, operators, and distributors require a scalable and cost-effective way to process and distribute live, on-demand, and linear live video in multiple formats for viewing on multi-screen devices around the world. An infinitely scalable, cloud-based distribution network built specifically for live video, Teleos Media's VDN empowers broadcasters to deliver the ultimate video streaming experience on any device, anywhere at any time. Teleos Media's capture, process, and distribution solution enables content owners to launch broadcast-quality live linear video channels with simplicity, scalability, and flexibility. Teleos Media's VDN integrated solution with Zixi is available across very critical components: TrueLIVE, which delivers live streaming video online up to 4K at 60 frames per second; and the iBroadcaster channel authoring service that provides ad insertion (and triggering), stitching and scheduling services to create and broadcast linear live stream channels.

By leveraging Zixi's Software-Defined Video Platform, Teleos Media provides feature-rich live video with the highest quality online, along with the lowest latency in the industry, going glass-to-glass in less than 10-seconds. Zixi has been integrated for its robust hitless failover capabilities, which include a patent-pending DNA like re-sequencing algorithm that enables hitless failover between identical encoded streams from multiple contribution points with missing packets. Zixi transport uses a combination of congestion-aware and network adaptive forward error correction, error recovery, bonding of multiple transmission paths, and dynamic feedback to control encoder bitrate, all at a minimal latency and with the security of AES-128/256 or DTLS. With minimum overhead to physical bandwidth, this dynamic solution removes jitter, recovers, and re-orders packets and smoothens video delivery enabling the streaming of broadcast-quality video over any distance, while overcoming the varying network conditions of unmanaged IP networks including the public Internet.

"Teleos Media is delivering the ultimate video streaming experience on any device," said Vaibhav Malawade, CEO, Teleos Media. "Integrating Zixi allows us to ensure our consumers a crystal-clear high-definition picture on any scale at the lowest latency."

"With the addition of Teleos Media, the Zixi Enabled Network now has over 200 partners who have integrated and standardized on Zixi as part of their live video solution offering," said John Wastcoat, SVP Alliances, and Marketing, Zixi. "We are happy to provide our joint customers with the ultra-low latency video delivery desired by consumers on all platforms."

Teleos Media and Zixi will demonstrate their joint offering on Tuesday, June 24th at 11 AM EST/4 PM UK. To register for this webinar please visit Teleos Media's TrueLIVE and Zixi

About Zixi

Zixi provides a cloud-based and on-premise Software-Defined Video Platform that enables reliable broadcast-quality video delivery over any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider, and any edge device. The company offers technologies for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. The Zixi Platform makes it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale, using any form of IP network or Hybrid IP environments. Zixi provides enhanced control in large complex networks with ZEN Master , a live video orchestration and telemetry control plane that provides visual tools to configure, orchestrate, and monitor live broadcast channels and events across industry protocols. Over 10+ years, the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN) has grown to over 200 OEM and service providers and serves well over 700 customers representing most of the top media brands around the world with 10,000+ channels delivered daily. www.zixi.com

For more information, contact:

Zixi: [email protected]

Amy Swallow, Bubble Agency, +44 (0) 7872 831167, [email protected]

Denise Williams, Bubble Agency, +1 (0)503 806 0755, [email protected]

SOURCE Zixi

Related Links

http://zixi.com

