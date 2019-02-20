Teleplan Automates Cosmetic Assessment of Mobile Phones and Other Electronic Devices With Optiline

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SCHIPHOL -- Teleplan, a leading lifecycle care solutions provider for technology products, launches its next-generation objective grading tester "Optiline" suited for lower returns volume environment. It is forecasted that the used and refurbished mobile phone market will continue to grow at a year-on-year rate of 10 percent, reaching US$52.7 billion by 2022. Optiline can objectively assess the physical and cosmetic condition of any mobile phone and other electronic devices.

Optiline enables the measurements of any traces of use on various surfaces at a high resolution. Its analysis software utilizes machine learning in detecting damages and defects. Optiline records pictures of all tested devices, which in turn can automatically be displayed on any third-party system, including e-commerce platforms.

"The accurate and objective grading of a used mobile phone gives buyers a deeper understanding of the value of the device and will determine its price and onward disposition to the most suitable reseller channel. Optiline maximizes the resale value of returned devices for our customers," says Teleplan CEO François Lacombe.

Grading parameters and test scenarios are flexible and customizable to meet customer requirements and practices. Full data analysis reporting is available to Optiline's customers.

Next-generation Optiline will be launched during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next week in the Executive Meeting room area 2.1B21Ex and 2.1B23Ex.

Teleplan International N.V. is an industry leader in lifecycle care solutions for technology products, including mobile, customer premises equipment and value recovery solutions. Focusing on customer care, managed logistics, parts management, screening & testing, repairs/refurbishing and reselling/recycling, Teleplan has 36 years of proven performance providing value propositions throughout the supply chain from the point of purchase to the end of life. Teleplan innovates to consistently keep up with the advances in interactive connectivity and communication and our "Telemade" approach tailors to each individual customer's needs. Headquartered in Amsterdam/Schiphol, the Netherlands, Teleplan's service centers have a global reach of over 120 countries and employ almost 5,000 people.

