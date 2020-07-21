Telepsychiatry Market Size Worth $36.3 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 24.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global telepsychiatry market size is expected to reach USD 36.3 billion by 2027, expanding at a 24.7% CAGR, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing mental health disorder and advancement in healthcare IT are key driving factors for this market.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, in-home solutions dominated the application segment in 2019 owing to its increased usage in home care settings and growing smartphone penetration

On basis of age group, adults dominated the segment as of 2019 owing to increasing incidence of anxiety and depression within this age group

On basis of end use, community mental health centers held the largest revenue share in 2019 owing to increase in number of such facilities and its growing popularity

Some of the key industry players include InSight Telepsychiatry, Arcadian Telepsychiatry, Iris Telehealth, Advanced Telemed Services, e-Psychiatry, American Telepsychiatrists, Encounter Telehealth

Virtual consultation help in significantly reducing the travel time and is one the primary reasons for its growing acceptance among patients. According to the National Institute Of Mental Health, in 2018 one in five adults in U.S. had a mental illness. There has been a significant rise in telemental health visits over the past decade in the developed countries such as U.S., U.K., Germany, and Spain and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, thereby contributing to the adoption of virtual mental health consultation by hospitals and healthcare settings. Moreover, the usage of smart surveillance cameras and analytical software can notify the caregivers in terms of changes in activity or lack of movement in patients with mental health diseases, which is increasing the adoption.

Grand View Research has segmented the global telepsychiatry market on the basis of product, age group, end-use, and region:

Telepsychiatry Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

In-home Solutions



Forensic Solutions



Routine Solutions



Crisis Solutions



Others

Telepsychiatry Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Adult



Pediatric and Adolescent



Geriatric

Telepsychiatry End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Community Mental Health Centers



Specialty Care Settings



Skilled Nursing Facilities



Homecare



Others

Telepsychiatry Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Sweden





France





Italy





Russia





Netherlands





Spain





Switzerland



Asia Pacific



China





India





Australia





Singapore





Japan





South Korea





Malaysia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Telepsychiatry Market :

InSight Telepsychiatry



Telemynd



e-Psychiatry



Advanced Telemed Services



American Telepsychiatrists



Iris Telehealth



MDLIVE Inc.



innovaTel Telepsychiatry



SOC Telemed



Encounter Telehealth, LLC

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.