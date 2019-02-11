Telesoft Technologies Announces New Board Member - Former HSBC Group CISO Dr Alison Vincent

Dr Vincent most recently held the position of Group Chief Information Security Officer at HSBC, responsible for global IT cyber security strategy and implementation. In this role and throughout her career Alison has focused on cyber risk, research and development, strategy execution, product management and business development, with particular expertise in digital strategy and innovation.

As Telecommunication companies, Internet Service Providers, Critical National Infrastructure Providers and Large Enterprises deal with increasing amounts of data, so too does the threat of cyber-attacks and breaches increase. This puts organisation's sensitive data, reputations and customer's in jeopardy. The need for reliable and scalable network security products and solutions remains as relevant as ever.

Which is why Telesoft continues to invest in its people, research and development and product development. The Telesoft team is made up of only the most experienced, knowledgeable and brightest professionals from each industry in which we work, all working collaboratively to create advanced flow monitoring and analysis products for carrier scale network infrastructures.

"I am thrilled to be part of the Board at Telesoft. The technology proposition is exciting as it can truly scale to meet the speed and volume required when monitoring Cyber activity on a network," Dr Alison Vincent.

Dr. Vincent was announced to be one of the Top 50 Influential Women in UK IT 2017. She has been frequently published in the press, is an active blogger and a keen social media technical influencer on Twitter (@draliv). Vincent has a PhD in Cryptography from London University and a 1st Class honours BSc in Maths and Computer Science. She is a Fellow of the British Computer Society.

About Telesoft Technologies

Telesoft Technologies is an independent global provider of cyber security and government infrastructure products and solutions. Telesoft Technologies develop, manufacture and support systems and applications that generate revenue, keep critical infrastructure operational and important data safe. Its mission is to give customers an essential edge, protecting and enhancing subscriber experience, improving efficiency and competitiveness and importantly driving growth and value in all relevant customer markets.

SOURCE Telesoft Technologies

Related Links

https://www.telesoft-technologies.com/

