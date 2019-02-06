TeleSpeak Acquires Red Ember Communications

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleSpeak a developer of award-winning, advanced call center software solutions and the parent company of Call Centers of America "CCA" is proud to announce that Red Ember Communications has joined the TeleSpeak family. Chance Myers Chief Sales and Marketing Officer states "the acquisition of Red Ember adds a crucial element to the TeleSpeak portfolio. We are always looking for new and innovative strategies to carry forward TeleSpeak's growth initiatives through either holistic production or via M&A opportunities." Rich Wercholuk, Red Ember president adds, "this opportunity has allowed us to expand our services and offerings with a larger audience and a more extensive catalog."

Here at TeleSpeak, growth, and innovation is the key to success. Diversity along with "Outside the box" thinking, is a prominent philosophy that is pivotal for our continued success.

Customer engagement is the main focus for TeleSpeak. Whether it's award-winning Omni-Channel call center software, or US-based contact center operations supporting customer-facing initiatives, take a look at TeleSpeak and Call Centers of America to see if we can help.

For additional information, please contact: Cmyers@TeleSpeak.net, or 800-821-1950

