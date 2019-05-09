TeleSpecialists, LLC Launches New Website

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleSpecialists, a physician-founded company dedicated to providing specialized telemedicine services to hospitals, has just launched its brand-new, state-of-the-art website, www.TSTeleMed.com. The new website is devoted to providing education and resources for hospitals and health systems in need of TeleNeuroHospitalist and TeleStroke services.

Health care professionals visiting the website will now have access to events, webinars, videos, news and information about TeleSpecialists' TeleStroke and TeleNeuroHospitalist services, organized in an easy-to-use, searchable platform. The newly launched website follows the news that TeleSpecialists, LLC performs over 8,000 consults per month and continues to grow rapidly.

"Our restaged website is designed to benefit prospective hospitals as they research telemedicine partnership options online," comments Reece Nanfito, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at TeleSpecialists. "We've anticipated the information that would be useful in their decision process and have developed rich content that should address their needs in a visually appealing way. The new site includes service descriptions, videos, checklists, FAQs and a webinar schedule."

Founded in 2013, this is the first major redesign of the company's website.

About TeleSpecialists

TeleSpecialists provides hospitals with emergent and non-emergent TeleNeurology services. The Company has grown out of a collaboration of multiple board-certified physicians, neurologists, nurses and critical care providers. Over time, TeleSpecialists has continued to expand in the physician workforce, service lines and hospital endpoints, with a primary focus of quality patient care and customer service. Its comprehensive service guarantees 24/7/365 teleneurologist access, working with hospital staff to create a streamlined flexible model of on-demand, specialized service delivery. TeleSpecialists is committed to providing services that are "saving lives through access – anytime, anywhere."

