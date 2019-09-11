Telestax Introduces CPaaS Whitelabel Feature for Restcomm at Carriers World in London

AUSTIN, Texas and LONDON, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at Carriers World in London, England, Telestax, the leader in CPaaS enablement for communications service providers worldwide, announced the capability to completely white label the Restcomm CPaaS platform. The new Restcomm Whitelabel Feature allows service providers to customize their Restcomm customer-facing portal and product documentation, saving weeks to months of time in deploying new CPaaS products and services.

The Whitelabel Feature is immediately available to partners within the Telestax service provider ecosystem.

"As a Telestax partner and a leading service provider in the APAC market, Telin, a subsidiary of Telkom Indonesia - Indonesia's largest telecommunications and network provider, brings CPaaS functionality to service providers and enterprises throughout the region," said Nicholas Soo, Telin's Voice & Mobility Sales EVP. Further he said, "We are continually looking at how to improve time to market and with the new Telestax Whitelabel Feature for Restcomm, it now takes minutes not months to rebrand the Restcomm CPaaS portal. This ensures we spend more time delivering programmable SMS and voice services and do not waste time on setup."

Available for demonstration at Carriers World, the new Whitelabel Feature helps providers to keep developer documentation up to date for programmable voice, SMS and operational issues like provisioning and billing. The functionality takes minutes to execute and aims to save considerable developer, design and writing time.

With the Telestax Restcomm Platform, service providers can add a variety of key value-added services to their product portfolio, including API-driven notifications through business applications, omni-channel customer experience features, two-factor authentication or IVR/virtual assistants. These services help business users to communicate with their customers directly via text and voice, opening up new revenue streams to improve their bottom line.

Industry analysts such as Juniper and IDC predict significant growth in the CPaaS market through 2020 and beyond.

"With CPaaS growing at nearly a 40 percent compound annual growth rate and enterprise spend in this area expected to quadruple over the next few years, Telestax gives service providers the freedom to embed real-time communications in their offering without investing in expensive back-end infrastructure," said Kevin Nethercott, Telestax Chief Commercial Officer. "The Whitelabel Feature speeds this process by cutting the time it takes to productize their offering and get to market while adhering to existing brand and product standards."

Restcomm also includes a white-label visual designer, which allows providers to enable businesses to create custom-design call flows and interactive voice response (IVR) decision trees through a graphical web-based interface, without requiring coding.

Telestax will be presenting more on this topic at the annual Carriers World event in London, U.K. and Nethercott will be speaking about the Whitelabel Feature during two presentations:

September 11, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. "Capitalising on new opportunities; Apps, APIs, DevOps" Platform Futures Panel

at "Capitalising on new opportunities; Apps, APIs, DevOps" Platform Futures Panel September 11, 2019 at 12:10 p.m. "How Carriers Can Start Tomorrow to Deliver Programmable SMS and Voice to Enterprise Accounts"

To learn more about Carriers World or to register please visit www.terrapinn.com/conference/carriers-ipx .

To connect with Telestax at Carriers World, please visit go.oncehub.com/CarriersWorld or contact Kevin Nethercott at kevin.nethercott@telestax.com .

