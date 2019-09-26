Teleste is now a VIAVI DAA Test-Ready Gold Partner

TURKU, Finland, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste Corporation has become a Gold Partner in VIAVI DAA Test-Ready Certification Program, initiated by VIAVI Solutions, a global provider of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions as well as optical technologies. Being recognized as a Gold Partner demonstrates full interoperability with Teleste's Distributed Access nodes with VIAVI instruments and systems to perform end-to-end return sweep and upstream spectrum analysis.

"By achieving Gold status, partners in the VIAVI DAA Test-Ready Certification Program have demonstrated that they are at the top of our standards-based test ecosystem, driving successful DAA solutions for operators who are looking for future-proof deployments of the technology in their networks", stated Koji Okamoto, Senior Director, Converged Instruments and Virtual Test, VIAVI.

The VIAVI DAA Test-Ready Certification Program anticipates the challenge set for operators and technology vendors by distributed access architecture rollouts. If not carefully planned, the implementation of DAA can be disruptive to operators' HFC maintenance practices and, therefore, standards-based, interoperable ecosystems are needed to guarantee the robust and effective deployments of the technology.

"Recognition as a Gold Partner is a significant milestone for us in moving toward the standards-based, industry-wide interoperability of DAA technology that covers not only the access devices and CCAP cores but also versatile testing, and management solutions as well. VIAVI DAA Test-Ready Certification Program is also important for cable operators as they are looking for robust, future-proof solutions to address the ever-growing bandwidth demands," stated Olli Leppänen, Vice President of Distributed Access business for Teleste.

To learn more about Teleste's recent DAA activities, come visit us at SCTE·ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2019, Teleste Intercept booth #2201. The event will take place 30 September-3 October in New Orleans, LA, USA. Please visit our website for more information.

Inquiries for more information:

Mirkka Lamppu

Director of Communications, Teleste Corporation

Tel. +358-2-2605-611

Email: mirkka.lamppu@teleste.com

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to your home, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2018, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 250 million and on average it had approximately 1,400 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil, government, military and avionics customers, supported by a worldwide channel community including VIAVI Velocity Partners. We deliver end-to-end visibility across physical, virtual and hybrid networks, enabling customers to optimize connectivity, quality of experience and profitability. VIAVI is also a leader in high performance thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, automotive, defense and instrumentation markets. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/r/teleste-is-now-a-viavi-daa-test-ready-gold-partner,c2917588

SOURCE Teleste Corporation