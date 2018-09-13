Teleste's Intelligent Remote PHY node, ICON9000, Becomes Full-duplex Compatible

TURKU, Finland, Oct. 22, 2018 Teleste introduces full-duplex compatibility in the company's intelligent Remote PHY ready node, the ICON9000. In addition to meeting the standards and requirements of distributed network architectures, the node will be capable of offering cable subscribers with symmetrical, 10-Gigabit-grade speeds.

"Full-duplex DOCSIS continues the recent DOCSIS 3.1 technology advancements that have been driving the cable industry beyond Gigabit speeds over HFC networks. It provides clear advantages for operators who wish to maintain competitiveness and be prepared to meet the future. Following our strategy to make technology transitions as easy as possible for our customers, the full-duplex ICON9000 introduces the next step of broadband evolution to our product portfolio", shared Hanno Narjus, Global Head of Teleste's network products business and CEO of Teleste Intercept.

Operators investing in ICON9000 today will benefit from taking its full-duplex capability into use in the future, when Internet of Things, Connected Home and new technologies such as VR require higher upstream capacity and lower latency. Stepping into the symmetrical networks can be done simply by placing an FDX Remote PHY module in ICON9000 nodes.

Choose ICON9000 to switch on your Intelligent Network!

ICON9000 is the flagship of our ICONTM platform of network products designed for the North American cable broadband market and its requirements. Reinforcing its excellent performance capability, the state-of-the-art 1.2 GHz optical fibre node provides network operators operational benefits through the implementation of Intelligent Networks technology. It is capable of performing a number of tasks, such as automatic alignments and self-configuration, that have traditionally required a lot of manual maintenance work and cabinet visits. These features and advanced diagnostic capability allow operators to benefit from increased service reliability and uptime, reduce truck rolls, and eventually improve customer satisfaction and loyalty.

We will showcase ICON9000 together with Teleste Intercept - a Teleste Antronix joint venture at the SCTE-ISBE Cable-TEC Expo 2018®, October 22-25 in Atlanta, GA, USA. Come meet us at the show to discover how to switch on your Intelligent Network, and which benefits the technology offers you!

At booth #2741 you will also be able to learn more about our solutions for preventive network maintenance, video and data transmission as well as business broadband:

CATVisor Argus management software: CATVisor Argus is our dedicated software for Intelligent Networks management. Come see how Intelligent Network management works in real life and how easy it is to control and adjust the node's operation!

Teleste Luminato headend: Designed for advanced live content processing, the Luminato headend platform enables broadcast-quality video transmission over cable television networks, IP backbones and cost-effective content delivery for the hospitality sectors.

DAH mini-CMTS: Designed for the needs of business broadband and hospitality sectors, Teleste's DOCSIS Access Hub, DAH, offers a cost-effective option for extending IP networks and managed wireless services inside apartment buildings and hotels by utilizing existing coaxial cabling.

E3 amplifier: Very compact and yet intelligent distribution amplifier offering high output level and wide gain range.

ACE8 node: Designed for flexible, future-proof network installations, the ACE8 offers service providers cost-efficient access to high transmission capacity. It features the Intelligent Network technology in a compact, sleek design.

You are warmly welcome to visit us at Cable-Tec Expo to learn more! Please also visit our web pages or Teleste Intercept's website for detailed information about our show offering.

Inquiries for more information:

Mirkka Lamppu

Director of Communications, Teleste Corporation

Tel. +358-2-2605-611

mirkka.lamppu@teleste.com

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to your home, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2016, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 260 million and the company employed over 1500 people. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.

ICONTM is a trademark of Teleste Corporation.

