Teleste's Power-saving Innovation Selected as a Winner in Adaptive Power Challenge

TURKU, Finland , Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste is pleased to reveal that the company's power-saving innovation, Make Sense, has been announced as a winner in the Adaptive Power Challenge, a contest driving environment-friendly solutions to the cable industry's energy challenges. Organized by SCTE·ISBE, Liberty Global and Comcast, the winners of the challenge were announced yesterday at the SCTE·ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2018® in Atlanta, GA, USA. You can read more about the challenge winners on Adaptive Power Challenge website.

Started in 2018, the Adaptive Power Challenge has turned the cable industry's eye on reducing power consumption and creating a positive environmental impact through improved energy efficiency. Besides environmental benefits, reducing power consumption can offer operators significant cost-saving opportunities by cutting down energy expenses.

"Taking part in the Adaptive Power Challenge has been an exciting journey. We have been investigating the area of power consumption in cable networks for quite some time, and it has been an uplifting experience to see the same enthusiasm gaining ground throughout the industry. As networks continue to evolve to meet the increasing capacity demand, we look forward to new collaborative efforts and openings to drive a greener future for us all," stated Hanno Narjus, Global Head of Network Products at Teleste.

Taking the bull by the horns, Teleste's award-winning solution offers operators a simple way to save energy, nature and money. It is based on the idea of automatically adjusting the power consumed in broadband nodes and amplifiers to the actual network capacity in use. Typically, the devices are designed to operate at the full 1.2 GHz load; in reality, the maximum load rarely exists in networks. When the maximum load does not exist, the devices can operate on a lower bias current, with no side-effects on the end-user quality of service. In Teleste's solution, the fact is utilized through automatic adjustments, which allows changes to the level of bias current without manual configuration work.

Teleste's solution can help operators manage the power and performance growth within networks in ways that are beneficial for both the environment and the business. Allowing up to 20% cut down in total network power consumption, its environmental impact is significant: In our online calculator, you can see how adopting the solution would affect greenhouse gas emissions.

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to your home, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2017, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 235 million and on average it had approximately 1,500 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.

