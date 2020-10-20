Televerde CEO Morag Lucey Named to the Meaningful Business 100 List

PHOENIX, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morag Lucey, chief executive officer of Televerde , the first and only fully integrated sales and marketing technology organization with a proven execution model for generating demand and accelerating revenue, has been named to the Meaningful Business 100 (MB100) list. This distinguished award celebrates the top 100 business leaders globally who combine profit and purpose to help advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As the CEO of a mostly incarcerated workforce, Ms. Lucey was recognized by Meaningful Business for creating positive, direct and intended impact aligned to one or more SDGs over the last 12 months and for being the driving force behind a business model that combines purpose and profit. Seven of Televerde's 10 engagement centers are staffed entirely by incarcerated females, representing 70 percent of the company's 600+ global workforce.

"Televerde is built on the belief that everyone should have equal access to opportunity and economic prosperity, regardless of their background or circumstance. As a company that embraces inclusive hiring practices, our goal is to unleash human potential in every talent pool and inspire other companies to do the same for the betterment of our businesses, communities and local economies," said Morag Lucey, CEO of Televerde. "The UN Sustainable Development Goals guide us closer to the world we want. I am delighted to have been honored by Meaningful Business for our work in helping to advance the SDGs and put an end to extreme poverty and inequality, and support quality education and decent work for all."

Ms. Lucey explained that Televerde's commitment to working with disempowered populations has produced remarkable results both for clients and communities for more than 25 years. After empowering women with jobs and marketable business skills, Televerde provides career readiness, continuing education, mentoring, scholarships, and a host of other resources that help them reenter the global workforce as they are released.

"In what has been a challenging year for everyone, the MB100 provides an inspiring reminder of the brilliant work being done around the world to solve the biggest issues we are facing today. It cuts across geography, industry, role and company size to highlight the individuals demonstrating how business and entrepreneurship can help create a fairer, more sustainable world," said Tom Lytton-Dickie, founder and CEO, Meaningful Business. "We are inspired by the work Morag Lucey and Televerde are doing to use business as a tool to create positive social change, notably for incarcerated women. We look forward to collaborating in the future."

About Meaningful Business

Meaningful Business is a curated network of progressive leaders across the world who are combining purpose and profit to help achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The platform is focused on content creation, knowledge sharing and meaningful connections, bringing leaders together across geography, industry, role and company-size, to share and collaborate, resulting in meaningful impact. The community consists of Founders, CEOs, Impact Investors, Sustainability Leaders, Humanitarian Leaders and Academics across 90+ countries, representing 50 industries. To know more, visit: https://meaningful.business/

About Televerde

Phoenix-based Televerde is the first and only fully integrated sales and marketing technology organization with a proven execution model for generating demand and accelerating sales. The company combines end-to-end sales and marketing solutions to drive engagement, pipeline and revenue for the world's leading B2B companies including SAP, Adobe-Marketo and Pulse Secure. Since the company began in 1995, Televerde has generated more than $10B in revenue for its clients.

A purpose-built company, Televerde believes in second chance employment and strives to help disempowered people find their voice and reach their human potential. Seven of Televerde's 10 engagement centers are staffed by incarcerated women, representing 70 percent of the company's 600+ global workforce. The success of this model was documented in a recent study by the Arizona State University Seidman Research Institute. The results reveal that participants of Televerde's program go on to attain employment, earnings, and education at higher rates and reoffend at significantly lower rates than other formerly incarcerated females in the United States. The full study can be accessed here.

For more information on Televerde, visit http://www.televerde.com or call 888-925-7526.

Televerde is a registered trademark of Televerde, Inc. All other trademarks belong to their respective companies.

