Televerde Foundation Forms Strategic Alliance with The Change Companies®

PHOENIX, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When committing to create meaningful change, likeminded partners must come together to share best practices and ideas to identify innovative ways of solving societal issues. When this happens, achieving one's overall goal becomes more likely and less daunting. Breaking the cycle of recidivism by providing currently and previously incarcerated individuals with the life skills they need to be successful is a purpose that both Televerde Foundation and The Change Companies® stand firmly behind. Through this alliance, the wheels of change have been set in motion.

Televerde Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides personal and professional development opportunities to incarcerated individuals so they can attain meaningful and rewarding careers upon release. The foundation has chosen to integrate The Change Companies®' Getting It Right reentry series into its offerings as it supports key elements of successful personal development. Televerde Foundation recognizes the importance of learning both the personal and professional skillsets at the same time in order to have the greatest overall impact on lowering recidivism.

"At The Change Companies, we created custom Interactive Journaling® curricula to help people reflect on where they've been, where they are, and where they wish to go," said Sherry Newsom, owner and CEO of The Change Companies®. "We value the opportunity to partner with Televerde Foundation as it's clear we are both driven by the purpose of improving lives. Together, we can support incarcerated individuals by assisting them in making lasting life changes."

The Change Companies has created the Getting it Right reentry series to apply the latest research in criminal justice and personal change theory for participants preparing to leave jail or prison. The program incorporates cognitive-behavioral therapy, the transtheoretical model of behavior change, social learning theory, motivational interviewing and Interactive Journaling®, fostering successful transition and community reintegration. The series covers topics such as establishing and maintaining healthy relationships, family reintegration, exploring ripple effects, improving communication and managing difficult feelings.

"Going through The Change Companies®' Getting it Right Journals has been an eye-opening experience for me. It's brought awareness to areas in my life that I didn't know I was struggling with," said Chelsea Noyes, current Televerde Foundation PATHS participant. "Now, I not only recognize where I need to focus, but I also understand the root cause of why my life became so unmanageable prior to incarceration. Since joining Televerde Foundation's PATHS program, I've noticed a difference in my self-esteem, confidence and communication skills. I am so grateful to have gone through this class and I would recommend it to anyone preparing for release."

The Televerde Foundation PATHS Program empowers women to Prepare, Achieve and Transform for Healthy Success, focusing on the following core areas:

Personal Wellness

Workplace Readiness

Employment Strategies

Financial Literacy

Mentoring

Lifelong Learning

"Televerde Foundation's mission to provide currently and formerly incarcerated individuals with programs that will enable them to successful join and advance in the global workforce requires us to find the best partners with the best curriculum to ensure our PATHS reentry program is the best of its kind," said Michelle Cirocco, executive director of Televerde Foundation. "We chose to partner with The Change Companies® because we believe that their curriculum hits the mark in all areas. It's interactive, backed by science, and has a proven track record in reducing recidivism. Managing emotions, building healthy relationships, and identifying potential triggers is critical for an individual preparing to reintegrate back into society and is the backbone of these Interactive Journals."

About Televerde Foundation

Televerde Foundation provides training, education, personal and professional development programs to prepare currently and formerly incarcerated women for meaningful and rewarding careers and successful community reintegration.

Televerde Foundation uses best practices and certified, accredited curricula to ensure all program participants receive relevant, useful and reputable training and education. Partnering with a host of organizations, including government agencies, service providers, non-profits, faith-based organizations, community partners, higher-ed institutions and for-profit businesses, Televerde Foundation provides a complete suite of services necessary for successful reentry and career development. For more information visit http://www.televerdefoundation.org or call 480-771-6670.

About The Change Companies®

At The Change Companies®, we are a small company that makes a big difference. Our team of clinicians, writers, artists and regional and industry experts work hard to create and deliver products that help millions of people make positive life changes.

Our behavior change resources are built around Interactive Journaling®, a structured process that helps people reflect on where they've been, where they are and where they wish to go. In The Change Companies®' 30-year history, we have served over 10,000 public and private organizations to help over 25 million individuals make wise and healthy life choices. Since the beginning, we've believed that to be successful, Interactive Journals must be:

Based on the latest research in behavior change

Tailored to the client being served

Engaging for participants, allowing them to recognize that the opportunity and responsibility for change is up to them

