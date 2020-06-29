Televisa selected for the new S&P/BMV Total Mexico ESG Index

MEXICO CITY, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ("Televisa" or the "Company") has been selected as a constituent of the ESG index recently launched by S&P Dow Jones and the Mexican Stock Exchange.

The S&P/BMV Total Mexico ESG Index is designed to measure the performance of stocks that meet certain sustainability criteria. The Index uses a rules-based selection criteria based on relevant environmental, social, and corporate governance principles to choose its constituents.

In 2020, Televisa expanded the scope of its sustainability goals by aligning them with the Paris Agreement with the purpose of reducing its environmental impact. In the social arena, and as a result of the sanitary emergency, the Company has implemented strict policies to guarantee the health and safety of our employees, and has reinforced its content offering to provide its audiences accurate and timely information, and relevant health, education and entertainment programming.

Sustainability is of high priority to Televisa and a key component in the formulation of our business strategy, and we are pleased to be recognized for our efforts in this field.

About Televisa

Televisa is a leading media company in the Spanish-speaking world, an important cable operator in Mexico and an operator of a leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico. Televisa distributes the content it produces through several broadcast channels in Mexico and in over 70 countries through 25 pay-tv brands, television networks, cable operators and over-the-top or "OTT" services. In the United States, Televisa's audiovisual content is distributed through Univision Communications Inc. ("Univision") the leading media company serving the Hispanic market. Univision broadcasts Televisa's audiovisual content through multiple platforms in exchange for a royalty payment. In addition, Televisa has equity and warrants which upon their exercise would represent approximately 36% on a fully-diluted, as-converted basis of the equity capital in Univision Holdings, Inc., the controlling company of Univision. Televisa's cable business offers integrated services, including video, high-speed data and voice services to residential and commercial customers as well as managed services to domestic and international carriers. Televisa owns a majority interest in Sky, a leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system and broadband provider in Mexico, operating also in the Dominican Republic and Central America. Televisa also has interests in magazine publishing and distribution, professional sports and live entertainment, feature- film production and distribution, and gaming.

Media Relations

Rubén Acosta / Tel: (52 55) 5224 6420 / [email protected]

Teresa Villa / Tel: (52 55) 4438 1205 / [email protected]

SOURCE Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Related Links

http://www.televisa.com.mx

