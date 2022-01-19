Telia Carrier Rebrands as Arelion

In 2021, Arelion commissioned a strategic transformation consultancy to survey top wholesale operators and enterprise customers about their key business drivers that impact connectivity partner selection. The results found that key decision-makers at large enterprises and service providers rated high quality, prestige, and trustworthiness as the most important buying criteria. Wholesale and enterprise customers ranked the operator highest in these three categories, and way ahead of its competitors. After conducting rigorous internal and external research, the new brand was created.

"We live in the age of connectivity where people and businesses interact in real-time, all the time – wherever they are. As we move forward as Arelion, one thing that won't change is the core of our business: the people, our customers and partners that bring us together," said Staffan Göjeryd, CEO of Arelion. "Arelion will continue to support the mission that has resulted in 30 plus years of success and will continue to execute on our mission to connect the world to a brighter future and deliver the highest quality of services to our customers. That's all possible thanks to our investors at Polhem Infra, who share the same focus and vision for us."

As a new independent company backed by Polhem Infra, an investment company jointly owned by some of the largest Swedish Pension Funds, Arelion is poised to keep the world connected for a brighter and more sustainable future. Arelion will continue to expand its global network to provide the network connectivity that people and businesses rely on more than ever to keep societies moving forward. The goal for the future is to remain focused on growth through market enablement, cost and speed. Arelion will continue to capitalize on the shift to buying Wavelength and Ethernet services, enabling service providers and large enterprises to take full advantage of the company's high-speed network infrastructure. Customers can rely on Arelion's network diversity, resiliency, scalability and security with native DDoS protection and state-of-the-art routing security to connect everything that matters.

As part of the rebranding, Arelion has completely redesigned its brand identity. Visit the new Arelion here: www.arelion.com

Watch New Brand Video : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YBIPHSXXuMo

Media Kit: Images of spokespeople, new logo and more can be downloaded here.

Phonetic Pronunciation: Ah-ray-li-yon

Definition: Arelion is a reflection of the power, agility and passion we bring to the world. At its heart lies the English adjective 'reliable', and it takes inspiration from the strength, beauty and light of the names given to stars and constellations such as Aldebaran, Sirius and Orion. Arelion is a guiding light in connectivity.

History: Telia Carrier was founded in 1993 as a part of Telia Company. In 2020, Telia Company announced the divestment of Telia Carrier to Polhem Infra, jointly owned by some of the largest Swedish Pension Funds, whose goal is to lay the best possible foundation for long-term investments in infrastructure to meet society's long-term needs, including sustainability. As of June 1, 2021 Telia Carrier, now Arelion, has been a standalone company.

Network: Arelion is the world's best-connected network spanning Europe, North America, and Asia with over 70,000 km of optical fiber and 1,700 MPLS endpoints, connecting customers in 125 countries worldwide. Arelion operates more than 300 PoPs and a unique ecosystem of network service and cloud providers, including:

Presence in 35 countries, and in 30 states in the US.



Points of Presence (PoPs) in 120 datacenters in the US and 200 datacenters in Europe .

.

Collaborations and partnerships with leading datacenter providers, including Digital Realty Trust, Equinix, Iron Mountain, Interxion, QTS, CoreSite, Cologix, Flexential, EdgeConneX and more.

Network Security: Arelion uses cutting-edge security to ensure scalable worldwide protection including DDoS mitigation technology across our global IP backbone. Resource Public Key Infrastructure (RPKI) for security in Internet routing infrastructure and Border Gateway Protocol (BGP).

About Arelion

Formerly Telia Carrier, Arelion is a leading light in global connectivity services. We've been keeping the world connected since 1993 and today our global IP backbone, AS1299, is ranked number one in the world. Our network spans Europe, North America, and Asia with 70,000 km of optical fiber and 1,700 MPLS endpoints. Our award-winning customer service team supports our expansive customer base, who rely on us for their business-critical services. Discover more at www.arelion.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

