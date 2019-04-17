Teligence Capital Sells Controlling Interest in Pixel Union

VANCOUVER, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Teligence Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce the successful sale of its controlling interest in Pixel Union Design Ltd. to Tiny Capital and its investment partners. Pixel Union is a leading design, development and service partner for Shopify, specializing in beautiful and easy-to-use themes and apps.

Teligence Capital acquired a controlling stake in Pixel in 2014 and increased its revenue and adjusted EBITDA ten-fold, through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions.

"We're very pleased with the growth of Pixel Union in the past five years, both in financial terms and as an organization", said Teligence Capital CEO Cameron Sobolik. "It shows how Teligence Capital can take smaller businesses and build them into strong, global competitors.

"Ben Moore, CEO of Pixel Union, and Andrew Wilkinson, Chairman of Tiny, were instrumental in building Pixel into the company it is today", Mr. Sobolik continued. "We think they're well positioned to continue to scale and we're confident they are going to take Pixel to new heights."

Teligence Capital is a private equity firm located in Vancouver, British Columbia and provides capital and operational excellence to North American businesses, enabling them to scale efficiently and profitably. Teligence Capital is actively seeking passionate technology companies looking for a partner to help them take the next step in their growth. We pursue opportunities where the values and principles of current ownership align with those of Teligence Capital.

To learn more about Teligence Capital, please visit https://www.teligencecapital.com

