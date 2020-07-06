Telit Announces July Global Internet of Things Webinars

LONDON, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced a series of webinars for July designed for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators, device vendors and others interested in IoT. Telit is committed to educating the market on the latest developments in IoT, bringing together experts, analysts and influencers in technology, industry, policy making, regulatory compliance, and application and use cases.

Upcoming topics in the webinar series include:

Telit Security: Secure Device Onboarding in IoT Deployments Part II

Date & Time: Tuesday, 7 July 2020, 11:00 a.m. ET/5:00 p.m. CET

Description: While IoT applications offer many benefits, they also come with increased security risks. Each device added to the network represents a potentially vulnerable endpoint. Enterprises must start with a well-designed, secure device onboarding process but must continue evaluating the process to neutralize emerging cyber threats. In part two, watch an actual step-by-step onboarding of a typical IoT use case. We will apply the critical tactics of a robust security strategy and review tools and resources available for users.

Global First Responders: COVID-19 Implications on IoT

Date & Time: Thursday, 16 July 2020, 11:00 a.m. ET/5:00 p.m. CET

Description: Listen to experts discuss their perspectives and experiences on well-designed, mission-critical solutions, including the importance of the underlying advanced technical features driving them and the case for strict certification requirements and how to navigate these processes. A Telit customer will also be joining to show how they enable medical teams on the move or on the ground to communicate with command centers in real time.

Managing Your Global IoT Devices and Connections at Scale

Date & Time: Tuesday, 28 July 2020, 11:00 a.m. ET/5:00 p.m. CET

Description: IoT is transforming enterprise systems and networks by enabling countless devices to be integrated despite where and how they are connected. Onboarding and maintenance of remote devices are possible through two types of management functions: device management and connection management. In this webinar, technology experts and system designers take a deep-dive into the essential aspects of accomplishing device management and connection management at scale and for deployments spanning the globe.

With over twenty years as a leader in enterprise-grade IoT products and software, Telit has earned a reputation for solving challenges in the IoT and enables thousands of successful IoT solutions across the globe.

To learn more about any of Telit's products and solutions, register for one of our upcoming webinars or watch a replay.

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, platforms, virtual cellular IoT operator services, and professional services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With nearly two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling their pursuit of enterprise digital transformation.

