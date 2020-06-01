Telit Introduces Global Internet of Things Webinar Series

LONDON, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced a series of webinars designed for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators, device vendors and others interested in IoT. Through informative webinars, Telit is increasing its commitment to educate the market about the latest developments in IoT and how to best implement and deploy IoT technologies. With over twenty years as a pioneer and leader in enterprise-grade IoT products and software, Telit has earned a reputation for solving the toughest challenges in the IoT and enables thousands of successful IoT solutions across the world.

Upcoming topics in the webinar series include:

Disrupting Industrial IoT through Edge Intelligence

Date & Time: Wednesday, 3 June 2020, 11:00 a.m. ET/5:00 p.m. CET

Description: Learn how the right edge technology solutions can enable additions to an enterprise's existing machines and operations. These tools allow process and sensory data collection without making modifications to existing processes or capital equipment while reducing risk and speeding implementation time.

How to Maximize Uplink Performance Benefits in Gigabit LTE

Date & Time: Tuesday, 9 June 2020, 11:00 a.m. ET/5:00 p.m. CET

Description: Gigabit LTE networks are hyped for their peak downlink speeds, but what about uplink speeds? They are becoming essential in enabling new use cases for 4G LTE networks, including SD-WAN and enterprise branch networking and edge-originated video streaming for advanced telehealth and emergency management operations. Join this webinar to learn more about raising the bar on uplink in Gigabit LTE modules using interband carrier aggregation.

Overcoming Connectivity Challenges for Cellular IoT Applications

Date & Time: Tuesday, 16 June 2020, 11:00 a.m. ET/5:00 p.m. CET

Description: Global IoT deployments often increase in complexity as they scale. Organizations must find the best way to administer devices on several networks. Learn how to create a strategic connectivity plan to scale your IoT deployment, including how to mitigate issues arising from working with multiple MNOs, dealing with numerous contracts and complex data plan structures, and how to maintain end-to-end security across a geographically dispersed deployment.

Telit Security: Secure Device Onboarding in IoT Deployments

Date & Time: Tuesday, 30 June 2020, 11:00 a.m. ET/5:00 p.m. CET

Description: While IoT applications offer many benefits, they also come with increased security risks. Each device added to the network represents a potentially vulnerable endpoint. This two-part webinar series will cover the best practices of onboarding IoT devices at scale. Enterprises must start with a well-designed, secure device onboarding process but must continue evaluating the process to neutralize emerging cyber threats.

Telit will continue to host regular webinars with industry partners and leaders, while offering the ability to ask top IoT experts questions. To learn more about any of Telit's products and solutions, register for one of our upcoming webinars or watch a replay.

