Telit Introduces OneEdge and Shortens Path to IoT Monetization

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced Telit OneEdge, a new initiative developed to speed IoT deployments and reduce the time required to monetize the digitalization of businesses.

OneEdge is an innovative software suite enabling solutions for a new generation of Telit's cellular LPWA IoT modules. With integrated, secure, easy-to-use tools, it dramatically simplifies design, deployment and management of IoT products and solutions, enabling a leap ahead into the new 5G super-connected world.

OneEdge solves long-standing challenges related to integration, scalability, management and costs that solution architects and their enterprise customers face as they implement IoT to transform their businesses. The offering is designed to accelerate solutions to market in an industry that is expected to scale to three million-plus new cellular connections per day by 20231.

OneEdge provides faster implementation and shortens time to value by providing:

Zero touch on-boarding – making products operate automatically "out of the box," lowering costs of initial deployment, making it simpler, and more secure.

Device management – managing data and cellular systems needed to connect devices to the Cloud or Enterprise ensuring each device has the most up to date firmware and application software.

Security built-in at point of manufacture – hardening products to attacks, leveraging layers of security from the module through cellular transport to the delivery of information to customer's systems.

SIM-less cellular subscription management – integrating directly into the LPWA module, simWISE is a subscriber identification solution that provides an unparalleled reduction in cost and complexity for IoT deployments (e.g. spanning multiple geographies / multiple carrier coverage for guaranteed SLAs).

Edge programmability – providing tools to normalize data and define the logic and behavior of devices. It also simplifies and automates key tasks of sending and receiving data and managing cellular connections between devices, clouds and enterprises.

Simplified enterprise integration – enabling the critical integration of IoT solutions into customers enterprise systems and business processes to consume and extract value from device data.

"Endpoint intelligence is becoming more critical as the market progresses to use of smarter devices and solutions. And at the edge, low power, low cost and small size are key drivers for larger-scale device deployments," said Dan Shey, Managing Director and Vice President, ABI Research. "IoT-ready modules built on OneEdge address multiple market needs and challenges – reducing the complexity and lifecycle cost of IoT solution deployment, provision and management – in a single solution."

"With OneEdge, we simplify all aspects of IoT implementation for our customers by saving them time and money, reducing their risks and speeding time to revenue by easing deployment. OneEdge-based products "are born" IoT-ready to connect, to interact and to deliver the next wave of productivity through successful, beyond-the-hype digital transformation," said Alon Segal, Senior Vice President, Software and Services, Telit. "OneEdge, leverages Telit's vast experience and pioneering work in the IoT, delivering intelligence at the edge for a more connected and secure IoT."

OneEdge will first be available on Telit's ME910C1 category M1 and NB1 module series with generally available in the first half of 2019. For more information, visit: https://www.telit.com/oneedge.

To learn more, visit Telit during Embedded World in Nuremberg, Germany, located in hall 3 booth 3-539.

