Telit Launches Low-Cost, High-Security, Low-Power IoT Module with Fully Integrated 802.11n and Bluetooth Low Energy

LONDON, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the WE310F5, a fully integrated, single-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE5) module that provides high-speed wireless connectivity to an embedded microcontroller over UART, SPI and SDIO interfaces. The new module is the latest example of how Telit continually expands its module portfolio to anticipate the evolving needs of applications such as industrial automation, energy management, smart homes, video surveillance, building automation and more. For more information, visit https://contact.telit.com/iot-wifi-modules.

Available in versions with and without antennas, the Telit WE310F5 meets the growing need for affordable modules that provide 802.11b/g/n (2.4 GHz) and BLE5 connectivity. The WE310F5 features an industrial-grade design, low power consumption, compact size, and over-the-air firmware (FOTA) upgrades and support. Provisioning is through web-apps and native apps, with BLE enabled Wi-Fi provisioning and HTTPS enabled Wi-Fi provisioning (via RESTful API's). This unique combination is ideal for IoT applications that require minimal integration and provisioning times, maximum reliability and extended module and battery life.

The new module maximizes data privacy and application security by using the WPA and TLS protocols, the next-generation Wi-Fi security specification. The WE310F5 comes with a comprehensive set of software features starting with the Telit AT commands that enable fast time to market. This design is particularly valuable for device vendors with limited wireless expertise that are expanding into IoT, such as manufacturers of air conditioners and thermostats.

"The new Telit WE310F5 meets the growing, multi-vertical demand for a fully integrated Wi-Fi/ BLE module that's affordable but still feature-packed," said Marco Argenton, Head of Product Management, Telit. "With its security protocols, OTA firmware updates and a host of features that speed time to market, the WE310F5 is ideal for companies that want to add IoT capabilities to their product portfolio, from smart homes to industrial automation."

Samples of the WE310F5 will be available in July, followed by mass production in Q4-2020.

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, platforms, virtual cellular IoT operator services, and professional services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With nearly two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling their pursuit of enterprise digital transformation.

