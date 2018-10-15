Telit LM960 mPCIe LTE Module Joins the FirstNet Lineup

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that its LM960 PCI Express Mini Card (mPCIe) is the industry's first Gigabit LTE module to go through FirstNet review for use by the ecosystem. Joining the FirstNet lineup is the latest milestone in Telit's commitment to providing the first responder community with solutions and support for potentially lifesaving applications.

Telit's LM960 is the world's first full industrial-grade, Cat 18 mPCIe module, a form factor that's compatible with a wide variety of first responder devices, such as gateways and network routers inside fire trucks, ambulances and other first responder vehicles. The LM960 remains the only module in the industry with 4x4 MIMO antennas, non-contiguous uplink carrier aggregation and 256 QAM high-order downlink modulation. It supports multiple satellite location technologies, including GPS. In addition to Band 14, the LM960 operates all other cellular bands used by FirstNet to provide first responders with maximum connection reliability anywhere in the country.

The LM960 has LTE Advanced Pro Category 18 technology, capable of 1.2 Gbps download and 150 Mbps upload speeds ideal for bandwidth-intensive public safety applications, such as live streaming, high-definition video and first responder vehicular routers.

"The LM960 is the world's first Gigabit LTE module, the first Gigabit LTE module certified for use on the first broadband network designed specifically for public safety," said Yossi Moscovitz, president of products and solutions, Telit. "These are all milestones in Telit's commitment to providing first responders with the ultra-fast, reliable, proven LTE technology they need to protect and serve America."

"After a product goes through FirstNet review, you can be confident as a first responder that the device meets our highest standards for reliability, security and performance," said Bob Sloan, Chief Operating Officer, AT&T, FirstNet Program. "We welcome Telit and the LM960 module to the FirstNet ecosystem."

On October 24 in Tampa, Florida, Telit and AT&T will participate in "Cellular at the Center of New Generation of Emergency Responder Communications," a panel at Smart Cities Connect Fall Conference and Expo. This panel builds on an August 23 Telit-AT&T webinar, "How Hardware Affects Service and Coverage for First Responder Communications." These events—along with Telit's U.S.-based support organization—demonstrate Telit's ability to meet the first responder community's unique requirements.

The LM960 is a sibling product of, and compatible with, the LM940. This enables OEMs to create new first responder solutions based on their LM940 designs. For more information about the LM940 and other Telit broadband solutions, visit http://info.telit.com/mobilebroadband.

The LM960 is a component module which requires an end-user device to utilize it. All future end-user (OEM) devices will and must go through FirstNet approval prior to being allowed onto FirstNet.

For more information, visit http://info.telit.com/public-safety.

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, platforms, virtual cellular IoT operator services, and professional services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With nearly two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling their pursuit of enterprise digital transformation.

