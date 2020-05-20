Telit Provides 5G Data Card for IDY's First 5G/ Gigabit LTE Enterprise-Grade Gateway

LONDON, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that IDY has selected the FN980m 5G data card module for the new IDY 5G iR730B enterprise edge gateway solution. Featuring the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X55 5G Modem-RF System, the Telit FN980m is ideal for devices that support branch office connectivity, professional video broadcasting, digital signage and other high-performance enterprise and industrial applications. For more information, visit https://www.telit.com/5g-ready-modules-data-cards/.

IDY is meeting customer demands by focusing on reliable wireless technology in the growing IoT and M2M market. LTE-equipped routers and gateways are already used in many network applications, such as vending machines, digital signage, high-speed railways, AI robots and kiosk terminals. As demand grows for sustainable and highly-reliable networks, 5G is expected to bring new services and greater convenience. IDY has developed the iR730B and adopted Telit's FN980m 5G data card with the aim of serving these existing and new applications that can benefit from the advantages of 5G networks.

The FN980m supports all major sub-6 GHz frequency bands, giving iR730B users maximum deployment flexibility. The FN980m 5G data card supports the Qualcomm® QTM525 mmWave antenna module for near-the-ground low power indoor and outdoor applications. Additionally, the FN980m also supports the Qualcomm® QTM527 mmWave extended-range antenna module for high-mount outdoor applications.

"The iR730B is designed specifically for high-speed communication, inheriting the DNA of the highly-reliable iR720B gateway, which made it possible to install advanced applications," said Kazuaki Honda, President and CEO, IDY. "In addition to the expanded 40 mm x 52 mm module bay allowing it to take a 5G data card, it offers all the previous functions, including GbE wired LAN, RS232/485, and DIO while maintaining the same size. The dual core CPU allows for edge computing alongside 5G."

"IDY's new iR730B gateway highlights Telit's leadership in providing OEMs worldwide with quick access to the latest technologies—in this case, the newly ratified 3GPP Rel. 15 standard and Qualcomm Technologies' second-generation Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System," said Marco Contento, Vice President 5G Technologies, Telit. "The Telit FN980m lays the foundation for businesses across Japan to future-proof IoT, enterprise applications and video, while leveraging all of 5G's and gigabit LTE's benefits immediately."

The FN980m's other key features include:

M.2 (NGFF) 30x50mm, double-sided form factor

5G sub-6 and mmWave, SA and NSA operations

4G Cat 20, up to 7CA, 256 QAM DL/UL, 2CA UL

4×4 MIMO for 4G and 5G (sub-6 bands)

3G HSPA+

GNSS gpsOne Gen9 L1/L5 bands

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, platforms, virtual cellular IoT operator services, and professional services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With nearly two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling their pursuit of enterprise digital transformation.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon, Qualcomm QTM525, and Qualcomm QTM527 are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Copyright © 2020 Telit Communications PLC. All rights reserved. Telit, Telit OneEdge and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications PLC in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

