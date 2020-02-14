Telit Withdraws from Embedded World 2020 Over Coronavirus-Related Concerns

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that it has been closely monitoring the developing situation of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak and reviewing travel recommendations from world health organizations. With the wellbeing and safety of our employees, customers, colleagues and partners being foremost in mind, we have made the challenging decision to withdraw from exhibiting and participating at Embedded World in Germany after an extensive internal risk assessment.

With the GSMA deciding to cancel Mobile World Congress in Spain, the largest event in the telecom industry and with thousands of visitors in its halls daily, our decision to not participate and exhibit at Embedded World also removes the risk of exposing Telit employees as the virus continues to spread globally and international travel becomes increasingly more restrictive.

Telit would like to thank everyone for their understanding and support during these challenging times.

