Telit's simWISE Embedded SIM Technology Supports 5G-Ready LTE-M and NB-IoT Modules

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced Telit simWISE support for 4G LTE-M and NB-IoT connectivity on its first-of-kind cellular module-embedded technology. The technology is a replacement or complement for manufacturers of cellular-connected devices using a traditional SIM card and tray. Manufacturers of connected products that choose to integrate Telit IoT modules with this technology can expect reduced manufacturing costs and improved customer experience across all verticals and markets. For more information, visit https://www.telit.com/m2m-iot-products/iot-connectivity/telit-simwise/.

The module-software embedded SIM technology is essential to the mass-rollout of cellular IoT technology, in particular low power wide area offerings (LPWA), such as LTE-M and NB-IoT. In its 2017 release, simWISE targeted the mass market 2G devices in Europe. With this release, Telit looks to deliver new iSIM features and capabilities to its portfolio of cellular IoT modules based on the Qualcomm® 9205 LTE modem and the Qualcomm® MDM9206 IoT modem from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Telit simWISE is a pillar element of the company's award winning OneEdge, a next generation cellular IoT module software suite with pre-packaged, secure, easy-to-use deployment and management tools for the new 5G super connected world. OneEdge is designed to address top rated barriers to IoT scaling or adoption including complexity acceleration in device provisioning and management, weak security and wireless connectivity management cumbersomeness.

The new release of simWISE integrates industry-leading identity management technology for LTE-M and NB-IoT connected devices:

Reducing design constraints and reliability issues of removable SIM and tray

Virtually eliminating logistic costs associated with control, stock and shipping of pre-provisioned SIM cards

Controlling costs created by physical visits to swap SIM cards

"As industry analysts unanimously point to cellular LPWA as the wireless technology to connect the Internet of billions of things, we added LTE-M and NB-IoT support to our industry leading simWISE iSIM lineup," said Alon Segal, senior vice president, software and services, Telit. "The physical SIM card was never a natural fit for non-consumer devices and became a major issue for low power, low cost, small sized IoT devices like water meters, cargo tags, and remote sensor network devices used in mining, agriculture, and oil and gas. This release of simWISE removes the physical SIM barrier and does so in the context of the OneEdge paradigm for the IoT at scale."

"Qualcomm Technologies is proud to collaborate with Telit on simWISE Embedded SIM Technology for Telit's modules based on the Qualcomm MDM9206 and Qualcomm 9205 LTE IoT modems. The simWISE solution utilizes Qualcomm Technologies' holistic hardware and firmware to deliver robust security, scalability, and performance. By eliminating the physical SIM card hardware, Telit's modules are uniquely positioned to deliver the savings and time-to-commercialization advantages that IoT products need in order to build scale," said Vieri Vanghi, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Europe, Inc.

The benefits of simWISE for cellular connected IoT deployments include lower total cost of ownership, the ability to quickly swap mobile network operators, improved product reliability, and a single SKU for connected products that operate on a global scale. simWISE comes integrated with Telit's connectivity that provides scalable IoT connectivity, global coverage and visibility, granular control and management, and a collection of connectivity tools and resources. The cellular module series supporting the new release of simWISE are the ME910C1, ME910G1 and ML865C1.

