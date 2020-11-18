tellic joins The Pistoia Alliance to accelerate collaborative projects that empower innovative drug discovery

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The tellic enterprise solution and tellic graph are currently used by numerous biopharma to expedite their research with data-driven insights using AI.

In joining The Pistoia Alliance, tellic looks forward to working on innovative projects that accelerate pharma R&D.

tellic, a technology startup based in New York, NY has created software and a data curation pipeline that accelerate modern drug discovery. tellic solutions make actionable the growing amount of siloed biomedical datasets, and enable faster and earlier decision-making driven by high-quality integrated data.

Today, R&D IT teams are tasked with the enormous challenge of organizing and surfacing the right data to science customers. To support this work, tellic partners with teams across R&D to design and deliver flexible solutions to organize data for each unique organization. tellic offers automated data curation pipelines that curate streaming data at scales where many batch-processing tools can break down. Built from the ground up for enterprise scale big data applications, tellic technology can deploy in numerous distributed enterprise frameworks and cloud environments.

tellic's foundational AI curation pipeline surfaces actionable insights from biomedical data for pharma researchers and data scientists. To support pharma scientist workflows, tellic has already integrated input from hundreds of scientists and pharma IT professionals, and is looking to actively collaborate with diverse organizations.

President of The Pistoia Alliance Dr. Steve Arlington said: "We are very pleased to welcome tellic into The Pistoia Alliance, and look forward to working with them to achieve our goal of lowering barriers to innovation in the life science industry. The world of life sciences R&D continues to change rapidly – and sharing, partnering and collaborating will be essential to increased innovation. As our membership continues to grow, our projects and initiatives will be vital in fostering this collaborative mind-set and leading to new breakthroughs," commented Dr. Steve Arlington, President of The Pistoia Alliance.

"One of the biggest challenges across pharma R&D today is timely access to datasets and integration of information across diverse data structures. That is the problem we solve: We empower pharma professionals at the intersection of R&D IT, Biomedical Research and Data Science with common ontologies and infrastructure that allows on-demand data access," says Richard Wendell, tellic CEO. "Having interacted with Pistoia Alliance members over many years, as new members we look forward to moving forward projects in this collaborative environment to advance data-driven R&D."

About tellic: The company was founded in 2015 by Richard Wendell, a Fortune 500 Chief Data Officer, whose vision was to make it easy for pharma companies to apply emerging data science technologies to their pipelines. tellic pioneers a new category of enterprise-scale biomedical language processing and knowledge discovery powered by machine learning. Contact us to explore the technology and opportunities to accelerate drug discovery. www.tellic.com

