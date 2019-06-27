Telligen Selected as Comprehensive Quality Measure Vendor for Massachusetts Medicaid

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Telligen has been selected by the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS) as a comprehensive quality measure vendor for Massachusetts' state Medicaid program and Children's Health Insurance Program, collectively known as MassHealth.

Under the contract, which began on June 6, Telligen will collect, calculate, score and report a variety of quality measures for certain MassHealth managed care and related programs. These include Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) administrative and hybrid measures as well as non-HEDIS measures. These measures are aligned with MassHealth's overall quality strategy and the needs of its populations and will be used for performance assessment and monitoring.

Telligen is well-known and trusted by the provider community in Massachusetts, currently supporting a comprehensive acute hospital pay-for-performance program in the state since 2014.

Jeff Chungath, Telligen's CEO for the past nine years said, "Massachusetts has maintained progressive goals for ensuring that providers are delivering high quality care across the healthcare spectrum. We're excited to support the continuing evolution of these aims."

