Tellius Named by Gartner as a 2019 Cool Vendor in Analytics

RESTON, Va., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tellius, the Search and AI-Powered Analytics Platform, today announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor in the Gartner 2019 Cool Vendors in Analytics report, published on May 16, 2019. The report states that, "Data and analytics leaders should consider these Cool Vendors as a complement to their existing architectures, with augmented analytics capabilities to mitigate complexity and achieve value faster."*

Gartner also recommends organizations "automate the analytics process in order to shorten the journey to value, by deploying augmented analytics technology," and "encourage business users to further explore the existing analytics content by leveraging easy-to-use augmented analytics to perform more-advanced analytics on the real-world business questions within their domains."

"The world of data and analytics is rapidly evolving. Some organizations struggle with making data accessible to the business and cannot hire enough data scientists, while others struggle to turn their data science practice into real business impact," said Ajay Khanna, Founder and CEO of Tellius. "Part of what we believe makes Tellius cool is our ability to accelerate the journey for any enterprise to become AI-driven with intuitive self-service analytics, automated insight discovery powered by machine learning, and collaborative data science on a high performance data platform. We're honored and humbled to receive this recognition."

Tellius helps people get answers faster and more easily than typical visualization and business intelligence tools by providing a scalable analytics platform built from the ground up that incorporates natural language, AI, and predictive analytics. Think 'Google for your business data.' Business users and data professionals alike can ask questions and get a response from their data in seconds, automatically perform data analysis to learn the underlying reasons why performance has changed, and be alerted important insights in the data even without asking. Advanced data professionals and data scientists can build machine learning models and share recommendations with the business through interactive visualizations and APIs. Tellius is built on a scalable data platform that delivers high performance across multiple data sources in the cloud or on-premises.

* Gartner, "Cool Vendors in Analytics," Julian Sun, Gareth Herschel, Rita Sallam, James Richardson, 16 May 2019

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Tellius is leading the era of intelligent analytics with a business analytics platform powered by AI and machine learning so anyone can ask questions in natural language and discover hidden insights in seconds. Created by a team with deep expertise in big data analytics and automated intelligence, Tellius accelerates data-driven insight and decision making for companies in many industries such as retail, media, and financial services, and across many departments such as sales, marketing, and operations. Connect with us at LinkedIn, Twitter, or visit https://www.tellius.com.

