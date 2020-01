Telluride is 2020 ALG Design Innovation winner

"With a sophisticated, yet rugged exterior design language on par with luxury utility vehicles, Telluride has commanded attention in one of the most crowded and competitive segments in the industry," said Eric Lyman, senior vice president, ALG. "The sense of luxury extends to the interior as well with its upscale features demonstrating that practical family utility can be had with luxury styling, all at a value that Kia has been proven to bring time and time again."

"We're thrilled Telluride received this special design distinction," said Michael Cole, president, Kia Motors America. "ALG is a respected and time-honored industry expert, its opinion carries weight and this award is an honor for the Kia designers and everyone who worked to develop the exceptional Telluride."

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power1 and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

