Telluride Named A Car And Driver 10Best For 2021

"We're excited to include the Kia Telluride in Car and Driver's 10Best for the second year in a row," said Sharon Carty, editor-in-chief of Car and Driver. "We remain impressed with how many features you get for Telluride's base price of $33,160, that it is a pleasure to drive and even how adept it is off road. We find ourselves recommending the Telluride over and over to friends shopping for large SUVs, which is a sign of how much we like it."

The Telluride competed against 57 other vehicles—cars, trucks, SUVs, and vans—to earn its spot on the list of ten vehicles. Experts at the renowned automotive publication judged competitors based on value, mission fulfillment, and road manners. The field included all-new or significantly updated vehicles with a base price below $90,000, along with last year's winners.

"This award is a badge of honor we wear with pride," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO, Kia Motors America. "It is tremendously rewarding to know the industry's most keen-eyed experts recognize the high level of craftsmanship and engineering we invested into the Telluride. We look forward to being a mainstay on this list for years to come."

For 2021, the Telluride received minor enhancements along with a special appearance package, the Nightfall Edition.

