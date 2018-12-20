Telmisartan (Boehringer Ingelheim): Chinese Market Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022) - Sales Analytics, Major Manufacturers, Prices and Prospect

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

By the end of 2017, there were about 330 million hypertensive patients in China, in another word, one in every three adults in China had hypertension. The incidence of hypertension in China rose from 5.1% in 1959 to 37.2% in 2017.

Angiotensin II receptor antagonists (angiotensin receptor blockers, ARBs) are antihypertensive drugs that has been growing rapidly since it emerged in the 1990s. As an important ARB administered orally once a day to treat essential hypertension.

Telmisartan was discovered by Boehringer Ingelheim and first launched in the U.S. as Micardis in 1999. In the same year, in Germany, it was launched by Boehringer Ingelheim and Glaxo Wellcome in the trades name of Micardis and Pritor respectively. Then it was marketed in several countries. The patent for Telmisartan expired in 2014.

At the end of 2000, Boehringer Ingelheim introduced the active pharmaceutical ingredient and preparations of Telmisartan to China. Telmisartan had developed fast since it entered in China. The sales value kept increasing before 2014 when it began to decrease, reaching about CNY 165 million in 2017.

At present, China's Telmisartan market is dominated by Boehringer Ingelheim, China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Yichang HEC Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Jiangsu Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Boehringer Ingelheim has the largest market share. In 2017, its market share by sales value was about 72.4% but showed a downward trend.

It is expected that with the increasing number of hypertensive patients, China's Telmisartan market will still have some growth potential.



