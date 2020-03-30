Telo and Partners Team Up to Bring Subscribers Caller ID for Official COVID-19 Toll-Free Numbers

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caller ID Name (CNAM) display for critical Toll-Free numbers has been made available to millions of telephone subscribers throughout the United States through the combined efforts of these companies. When calls originate from specified government-run Toll-Free hotlines, including the initial phone lines for COVID-19 test results ("Results Center"), they will be identified with name information displayed on the telephone, increasing the answer rate of important calls by consumers.



The CNAM for all Toll-Free numbers utilized by HHS, and other government organizations assisting the general public with pandemic related issues, will be displayed to subscribers across hundreds of telephone carriers. Telo, Somos, and First Orion each have a critical role in providing this service to the public. Telo, which serves hundreds of telephone carriers throughout North America via OpenCNAM will be delivering real-time caller information collected by Somos through the TFN Identity platform. First Orion, who also provides CNAM services to carriers including several of the largest mobile operators in the US, is delivering results from Telo's OpenCNAM platform which provides TFN Identity platform's authoritative Toll-Free CNAM results.

HHS official CNAM value of COVID-19 testing facilities

"As soon as we were notified of the request from HHS by our partners at Somos, we worked quickly to ensure that as many carriers as possible had the CNAM for all numbers being used to help combat the Coronavirus pandemic," said Brent James, COO at Telo. "Once we confirmed our carriers had the information, the first phone call I made was to First Orion. Since we work with them on other initiatives, I knew we could rely on them to react quickly. Within minutes the information for pandemic-related lines was being displayed to the millions of subscribers served by their carrier customers."



Gina M. Perini, President, and CEO at Somos stated, "To aid in bringing critical information to so many in need during this time, Somos is pleased to be working with HHS, other government agencies, Telo and First Orion to provide pandemic-related Toll-Free Numbers with trusted Caller ID information. We've been working collaboratively to put the necessary data safely and securely in TFN Identity, the trusted, centralized registry for Toll-Free Number Caller ID information."

"As much as 84 percent of all calls go unanswered by consumers because they either don't recognize or trust the caller's identity," said Scott Hambuchen, Chief Information Officer at First Orion. "With COVID-19 every minute counts so we are proud to be partnering with other telecom service providers such as Telo and Somos to enable Caller ID for government Toll-Free numbers in an effort to save time and lives."

All three companies jointly stated, "The Coronavirus pandemic impacts us all. Our thoughts are with everyone during this difficult time."

About Telo

Telo is a leader in delivering trusted communications solutions to carrier and enterprise customers. Telo supplies the most reliable systems worldwide with information rooted in authoritative and extensive telecommunication data, augmented by learning algorithms and intelligently vetted, trusted data. With a team composed of experts in telecommunications and technology, Telo continues to redefine what it means to be a data partner by continuously delivering innovative value-added services. To learn more, please visit Telo.

About Somos, Inc.

Somos is a leading provider of trusted registry management and data solutions. Our mission is to empower more intimate and trusted interconnections between brands, consumers, and communities. A total customer focus is reflected in everything we do – working collaboratively to build market value and creatively resolve industry problems.

Somos serves as the North American Numbering Plan Administrator and the Pooling Administrator for over 800 million local and wireless telephone numbers and operates the SMS/800 TFN Registry for over 40 Million Toll-Free Numbers in North America. Other Somos solutions include the TSS Registry, the centralized registry for the use of Toll-Free Numbers in text messaging and multimedia services; and RouteLink, the alternative solution for accessing authoritative Toll-Free routing data. To learn more, please visit Somos.

About First Orion

First Orion powers communication transparency solutions for T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Boost Mobile, Sky, Virgin Mobile, and Sprint Prepaid mobile networks along with PrivacyStar applications for all smartphones. First Orion Call Protection Solutions currently provides call control, blocking, transparency and management solutions to millions of mobile handsets. First Orion's Engage technology tells mobile subscribers who is calling and why, empowering them with the ability to take action, while also providing businesses the ability to verify their identity when calling their customers. With branded and white-labeled applications as well as in-network solutions, First Orion assists phone carriers in protecting mobile and fixed-line subscribers by identifying and stopping millions of scam calls every day. To learn more, please visit First Orion.

Telo Media Contact:

Brent James

678.567.6105

[email protected]

Somos Media Contact:

Michelle Larsen

844.HEY.LARSEN or 844.439.5277

[email protected]

First Orion Media Contact:

Michelle Hua

831.401.3175

[email protected]

Related Images

cnam-results-center.png

CNAM "Results Center"

HHS official CNAM value of COVID-19 testing facilities

Related Links

OpenCNAM

Telo

SOURCE Telo, USA