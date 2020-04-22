Telos and BlockBastards to Bring Unity Games to the Blockchain

LONDON, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce today something that will revolutionize gaming on the blockchain – one of the most in-demand use cases among everyday consumers.

BlockBastards, a blockchain development company founded in early 2018, will soon launch Qudo, a proof-of-gameplay reward mechanism that will allow any game built on the Unity gaming engine to add token-based features.

Qudo Website offers game developers information on how to start using their program.

Qudo's compatibility with Unity immediately makes it usable for a vast base of developers and players. According to Unity's own user metrics, about 3.3 billion devices have run games built on the platform in the last 12 months, and Unity is the engine for about half of all games built across all platforms, including a majority of mobile games.

Qudo offers game developers a player engagement mechanism that rewards gaming activity and performance with a cryptocurrency, while promoting their games.

Because Qudo will run on the Telos blockchain, the Telos Foundation will be working with BlockBastards to provide marketing and technical support heading into the launch by the end of the second quarter.

"We see many so-called 'blockchain games' entering the market where the gameplay is created mainly with cryptocurrency speculation in mind, and pure joy comes after. With Qudo, we want to bring games built with pure gameplay experiences in mind first, as well as the power to reward players with cryptocurrency, while standing out from the competition, without the need for the developer to have any prior blockchain knowledge whatsoever," said João Abrantes, Managing Director of BlockBastards. "We've already seen on traditional gaming platforms that releases with in-game credit systems tend to make the most money. Now it will be even more powerful to offer those types of features on-chain with Qudo."

For a limited time, game developers and other contributors are also invited to apply to be founding partners in Qudo at https://dashboard.qudo.io, or email [email protected] to receive more information.

No previous experience with blockchain is necessary to apply to become a founding partner. If a developer is selected for this exclusive program, they will earn unique rewards that provide periodic, passive income as part of the block rewards that happen at regular intervals on the chain.

"We're so glad to have Qudo coming to Telos, expanding its strength as a gaming platform," said Suvi Rinkinen, CEO of the Telos Foundation. "There are so many benefits to the system they're building, including its potential as a whole new way for developers to earn money for the games they create."

About BlockBastards: BlockBastards is a blockchain-focused software development company based in Portugal, building blockchain-based digital products in the areas of gaming and online reputation.

