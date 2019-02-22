Telstra and Ericsson Launch Global Enterprise IoT Capability With Ericsson IoT Accelerator

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Partnership combines Telstra's cellular IoT capabilities and Ericsson's connectivity services

Enables Telstra's enterprise customers and OEMs to deploy, manage and scale IoT connected devices and applications globally

Ericsson IoT Accelerator ecosystem spans more than 30 service providers, in more than 100 countries, with more than 3,500 enterprises

Australian service provider Telstra and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) have announced their partnership to deliver Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity to global enterprises by integrating Ericsson's Connectivity Management services from Ericsson's IoT Accelerator solution (previously Device Connection Platform) into Telstra's IoT solution and world-class mobile network.

The partnership, announced in Barcelona on the eve of Mobile World Congress (MWC 2019), will bring together Telstra's cellular IoT capabilities and Ericsson's connectivity services to enable original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and enterprises to deploy, manage and scale IoT connected devices and applications globally.

From March 30, Telstra's enterprise customers will be able to manage, access and track their IoT devices and networked assets at a local, national or global level via access to Telstra's cellular IoT capabilities including Narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT) and CAT-M1 technology.

The announcement builds on Ericsson and Telstra's successful deployment of NB-IoT extended range in September 2018 that increased Telstra's NB-IoT coverage to more than 3.5 million square kilometers and which allows data connections up to 100km, 60kms more than 3GPP standards-based limits.

There will be support for eSIM (eUICC) capabilities via the connectivity management service from IoT Accelerator solution and other technologies that will allow global enterprise customers and OEMs to deploy their products and services more easily on Telstra's network, allowing end users to enjoy the benefits of Telstra's network capabilities on a local SIM profile.

Håkan Eriksson, Technology Executive and CTO, Telstra, says: "With the ever-increasing expansion of the IoT market, our partnership with Ericsson will offer our customers an easier way to manage and scale connected devices and applications, and with our combination of NB-IoT and Cat-M1 technologies, international enterprises, across a range of industries, will have international IoT connectivity solutions."

Emilio Romeo, Head of Ericsson Australia and New Zealand, says: "Through this announcement, enterprises can now integrate their business processes with the managed connectivity services offered by Telstra and Ericsson to create highly reliable IoT solutions, which will help to drive digital transformation of industries in Australia and internationally.

"We are enabling enterprises to launch IoT services on a global scale and helping the industry to capitalize on the tremendous potential that IoT brings. This is further evidence of how Ericsson IoT Accelerator can help enterprises to manage their IoT connections with ease, while helping our partners, such as Telstra, to create new opportunities and revenue streams."

Ericsson IoT Accelerator connectivity management service (previously called Device Connection Platform) is a global, unified connectivity and device management platform that is now supporting more than 30 operators from 100+ countries that service more than 3500 enterprises in various industries to manage IoT connectivity services worldwide.

The platform offers enterprise customers reliable connectivity based on service level agreements and a common, unified view of devices and access networks.

Telstra and Ericsson will demonstrate the NB-IoT Extended Range 100km capability with integrated connectivity management service from Ericsson IoT Accelerator at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona between Monday 25 and Thursday 28 February in the Ericsson Hall 2, Stand 2O60.

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here

www.twitter.com/ericsson

www.facebook.com/ericsson

www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

Ericsson at Mobile World Congress 2019

Join or follow Ericsson at MWC 2019 in Barcelona from February 25 to 28 and experience the future of 5G and IoT innovation. We will present unique insights on 5G business opportunities and showcase use cases that enhance service providers' business and customer experiences. Take the opportunity to learn more about the latest trends and technology shaping the ICT industry, now and in the future. Join us live and online at www.ericsson.com/mwc

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/telstra-and-ericsson-launch-global-enterprise-iot-capability-with-ericsson-iot-accelerator,c2748378

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/2748378/996851.pdf PDF Telstra and Ericsson launch global enterprise IoT capability with Ericsson IoT Accelerator http://news.cision.com/ericsson/i/sydney-harbour-bridge-at-night,c2581246 Sydney Harbour Bridge at night

SOURCE Ericsson

Related Links

https://www.ericsson.com

