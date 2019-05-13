Telstra Corporation Limited to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on 16 May 2019

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Telstra Corporation Limited (TLS.AX; TLSYY) based in Australia and focused on telecommunications services, today announced that Head of Investor Relations, Ross Moffat, will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on 16 May. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: 16 May 2019

TIME: 9:30 AM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/May19dbVIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask international companies their questions in real-time and to download a company's information in their "virtual trade booth" in the Exhibits section. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an on-demand archive will be available for 90 days.

Participation is free of charge.

It is recommended that investors pre-register to save time and receive event updates.

Recent Company Highlights

5 December 2018 – 5G Update

– 5G Update 14 February 2019 – 1H19 results announcement

About Telstra Corporation Limited

Telstra is a leading telecommunications and technology company. We offer a full range of services and compete in all telecommunications markets in Australia, operating the largest mobile and Wi-Fi networks. Globally, we provide end-to-end solutions including managed network services, global connectivity, cloud, voice, colocation, conferencing and satellite solutions. We have licenses in Asia, Europe and the United States and offer access to more than 2,000 points of presence across the globe. For more information visit www.telstra.com.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

