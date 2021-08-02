Temasek Polytechnic Partners with Udacity® to Upskill Singapore Citizens and Residents as part of its National AI Strategy

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Udacity—the online learning and talent transformation platform powering the careers of the future—has partnered with Temasek Polytechnic (TP), a leading institution of higher education in Singapore, to offer joint Nanodegree programs to Singapore citizens and residents. Supported by SkillsFuture Singapore, the knowITgetIT program offers cutting-edge technology coursework aimed to advance Singaporeans' practical skills across a variety of disciplines, including artificial intelligence and machine learning.

"We're thrilled to partner with Temasek Polytechnic to offer the best of Udacity to Singaporeans," said Gabe Dalporto, CEO of Udacity. "Temasek is at the forefront of Singapore's upskilling efforts, and we couldn't be more excited to contribute to the national transformation into an AI-equipped workforce."

"We were drawn to Udacity's real-world project-based learning method because it aligns with Temasek Polytechnic's own teaching philosophy," said John Leong, Director of Temasek SkillsFuture Academy at Temasek Polytechnic Singapore. "We're excited about giving Singaporeans more access to Udacity's rigorous and cutting-edge technology curriculum to further their careers."

The first Nanodegree programs to be available through the partnership are AI Programming with Python, Introduction to Machine Learning with TensorFlow, and Machine Learning Engineer. Over a three-month period, knowITgetIT participants will receive the high-quality training from subject matter experts that is a hallmark of a Udacity Nanodegree program. In addition, participants will take part in virtual "Connect Sessions" with Udacity instructors to receive mentorship and support throughout the duration of their program.

Applications for the TP/Udacity program will be accepted through August 21, 2021 at this website. Applicants who pass Udacity's technical assessment and are Singapore citizens or permanent residents can apply for a SkillsFuture Singapore course fee subsidy of up to 90% through August 12, 2021. The pilot cohort of this program will kick off on August 30, 2021 and consist of 150 learners who are seeking full-time roles in an AI-related career.

The TP/Udacity partnership furthers the goals of Singapore's National AI Strategy, launched in 2019 to deepen the country's use of AI technologies and transform the economy. Demand for workers versed in AI is at an all-time high; programs like knowITgetIT will help more Singaporeans gain the necessary skills to assume and excel in those roles.

About Temasek Polytechnic

Established in 1990, TP is one of the leading institutions of higher learning in Singapore. Currently it offers 36 full-time diploma courses in the areas of applied science, business, design, engineering, humanities & social sciences and informatics & IT. It also offers over 40 part-time courses, up to the advanced diploma level. TP students undergo a holistic learning system that combines hands-on experience, character education and relevant life skills, in an enriching learning environment.

The Polytechnic has also infused global realities into its programmes and developed a mindset on campus that embraces socio-cultural diversity. These ensure that TP graduates are ready for work or further studies, and to contribute meaningfully to the community. For more information, please visit www.tp.edu.sg.

About Udacity

Udacity is a global, online training platform powering digital transformation and accelerated time-to-market initiatives for Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises. Udacity programs provide industry-created practitioner skills through a series of "Nanodegree" programs consisting of online courses and real-world projects in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, autonomous systems, and cloud computing, among other disciplines. Udacity collaborates with expert instructors and over 200 global industry partners including AT&T, Google, Facebook, Mercedes-Benz, and NVIDIA to power technical education. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., the private company has operations in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Germany, India, and the United Arab Emirates. Udacity has raised $163 million in funding to date from investors including Bertelsmann, Andreessen Horowitz, Charles River Ventures, and Drive Capital. For more information, please visit www.udacity.com.

SOURCE Udacity

