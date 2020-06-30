Temasek's Rashmy Chatterjee Joins Claroty Board of Directors

Chatterjee is an extremely accomplished executive leader in the cybersecurity space, holding roles such as chief executive officer, global sales leader, and chief marketing officer. Prior to her tenured career, she served in the Indian Navy as the Deputy Director of Naval Design. She was the first female engineer to join the Navy and was commended by the President of India for her work in establishing the Indian Naval CAD/CAM center. She graduated with an engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.

"Temasek has been a wonderful partner to Claroty since leading our $60 million Series B funding round in June 2018," said Amir Zilbertsein, co-founder and chairman of Claroty. "As one of the most well-funded companies in OT security, we are in a uniquely strong position to dominate the market. Rashmy's deep cybersecurity experience and passion for building strong company culture and talent are immensely valuable to us in this regard, and we're thrilled to have her on board."

Chatterjee is passionate about culture and developing talent. She believes technology empowers a stronger society through innovation and transparency and is a fierce advocate for women in technology. She is also a Fellow of the International Marketing Academy.

"Claroty understands the increasingly sophisticated cyber threats facing critical infrastructure operators better than anyone in the industry, as demonstrated by the rapid adoption of The Claroty Platform by some of the world's largest companies to protect their operational and production environments," said Chatterjee. "I look forward to helping Claroty continue building a dedicated, experienced, talented, and diverse team of A-players who are working towards an incredibly important mission of securing the world's critical infrastructure."

About Claroty

Claroty bridges the industrial cybersecurity gap between information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) environments. Organizations with highly automated production sites and factories that face significant security and financial risk especially need to bridge this gap. Armed with Claroty's converged IT/OT solutions, these enterprises and critical infrastructure operators can leverage their existing IT security processes and technologies to improve the availability, safety, and reliability of their OT assets and networks seamlessly and without requiring downtime or dedicated teams. The result is more uptime and greater efficiency across business and production operations.

Backed and adopted by leading industrial automation vendors, Claroty is deployed on all seven continents globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has received $100 million in funding since being launched by the famed Team8 foundry in 2015.

