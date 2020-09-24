TembaHisArms Unveils Network Tracking Application to Evaluate COVID-19 Risk

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the ongoing uneasiness of the COVID-19 pandemic, TembaHisArms has developed a revolutionary new network tracing application that provides a visual snapshot of linked households, with the goal of understanding and tracking risk. The Isolation Web utilizes Households to share information about individuals and their homes to determine the likelihood of safe interaction.

"Information is power," said TembaHisArms. "Too often, we're forced to make decisions from a place of disempowerment and guesswork. This new networking tracking application provides a visible solution to an invisible problem. If we can share our information, we can share our power."

The Isolation Web features a map of linked Households that include registered individuals who can create a real-time network by adding their own data to that of family members, friends, and others. The data collected puts interaction risk into perspective, in a clean and easy-to-read format accessible at home or on the go. It helps people make decisions around expanding their network and chances of contracting COVID-19 as a result. Networks are easily compared and shared with family and friends for the sake of social planning, health discussions, and seeing how everyone is doing.

"You can see the effects of past and future actions, receive data to help make informed decisions, and restore confidence in your daily life. The more the Isolation Web knows, the safer we feel."

TembaHisArms understands that the COVID-19 pandemic will persist for the foreseeable future. We need to embrace network tracking advances to help restore some stability to communities and our social networks. Every new user means more connection data and another link in the chain that informs and keeps people together even when forced to be apart.

In the world of COVID-19, every individual is forced to weigh risks and rewards daily – whether determining if it's safe to participate in outdoor dining, remove your mask at the beach or visit an elderly family member. The Isolation Web alleviates an aspect of uncertainty, offering the technology to help us make educated decisions about our interactions.

Individuals are encouraged to visit http://isolationweb.net to sign up and start adding household members and friends.

TembaHisArms has also written a more extensive article about the philosophy and execution behind the Isolation Web which is available on Medium, https://medium.com/@tembasarms .

