Temera, Luxochain and Polygon are pleased to announce the collaboration with Bulgari newera high jewellery: Emeralds, rubies and NFTs

Beyond Wonder is presented together with the NFT artworks of two High Jewellery creations, namely the Ruby Metamorphosis and the Emerald Glory necklaces. Further strengthening the connection between High Jewellery and High Technology through Bulgari's know-how and ever-evolving creative vision, the two digital artworks will be sold only together with their physical twin necklace, uniting the tangible and the intangible into one perfect whole. The two "digital twins" are not replicas of the necklaces to wear on Metaverse, instead, they are digital artworks inspired by the necklaces. Their data is stored on the Aura blockchain and also on Polygon Blockchain.

The NFTs are minted by Luxochain, an innovative company that is becoming a reference for Fashion & Luxury, with the support of Polygon Studios, and are accessible through a digital experience created by Temera, leader of innovation-driven business journey for Brands. Digital twins are set to become a popular type of NFT for fashion brands. While some argued digital twins lack a suitable luxury halo and are more akin to a "bonus pack" mentality, Bulgari is diving in by directly linking its NFTs to high jewellery purchases. The LVMH-owned jeweller, with the same team of partners, has already launched a limited-edition collection of 10 NFT artworks inspired by the Octo Finissimo Ultra, which bills itself as the world's thinnest mechanical watch. They open up with a QR code engraved on the barrel's ratchet wheel. While the watch industry has been an early supporter of Web3, jewellery has so far shied away from it.

Guido Mengoni, CMO of Temera, said: "To launch a second project in the NFT field, after Octo Finissimo, is a great honor for us at Temera. In this case, the Digital Twin concept makes us even more proud, as it comes very close to what is our main goal: serializing and tracking the product even in its entirely digital life. Bulgari has given us the opportunity to start this journey together, leading the way on an innovative path that is unique in the high jewelry industry"

Davide Baldi, CEO of Luxochain, added: "We are very proud to be part of this consortium of top-level players on the international scene and we are honored by the esteem and trust that Bulgari has been confirming in us over time. We have always been committed to protecting the reputation of brands and safeguarding the authenticity of goods, what better opportunity to be able to achieve it with such precious jewels. We are convinced the market is still in the early stages of experimentation with this new technological innovation, which can guarantee authenticity and a new form of experience and loyalty to the end customer, and Bulgari is proving to be an innovative company in this sector, also for products of high-end like jewellery".

Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon, said: "Tying property rights to proof of authenticity is a powerful way of demonstrating verifiable digital ownership and ensuring against counterfeiting. Polygon and Polygon Studios are proud to be pioneering this new NFT standard to fortify authenticity in the luxury goods sector." The teams of Polygon, Temera and Luxochain, jointly, confirm the will to create a standard for the creation of NFTs, excluding speculation, becoming a symbol of authenticity and anti-counterfeiting obtaining full support from a Maison such as BVLGARI.

About BVLGARI

Part of the LVMH Group, Bulgari was founded in Rome in 1884 as a jewellery shop. Known as the magnificent Roman jeweller and master of coloured gems, Bulgari has established a worldwide reputation for Italian excellence and enjoys renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship. The company's international success has evolved into a global and diversified luxury purveyor of products and services, ranging from fine jewels and high-end watches to accessories and perfumes, and featuring an unrivalled network of boutiques and hotels in the world's most exclusive shopping areas.

About Temera

Temera is a center of excellence that supports business through the development of solutions based on the innovative use of IoT technologies such as RFID (UHF NFC) and Blockchain specifically designed for the Fashion & Luxury sector, addressing issues related to the optimization of logistics and production processes, traceability, anti-counterfeiting, customer engagement and control of distribution channels. Since 2009 it is the leading company for Digital Passport Identification. With offices in Europe and the United States, Temera has reached 650 million scanned tags in more than 60 countries. To learn more, visit: https://temera.it/

About Luxochain

Luxochain is a Swiss company, based in Lugano, with world-class expertise in leveraging blockchain technology and product certification. Our mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity into the luxury market and ensure ownership of real products, creating unique certificates of authenticity and ownership combined with each product. Luxochain aims to increase brand awareness and fight the counterfeiting market. Luxochain registers goods' ownership transfers, the customer receives a certificate of digital property, as if it were the passport of the product itself, with a guarantee of non-repeatability. Luxochain offers a service to end-users, protecting them in the purchase of their products. At the same time, it works alongside the luxury brands, providing them with a transparency and loyalty system, as well as for analytics and insights towards their customers.

About Polygon

Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions, and more. Polygon's scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 7000+ applications hosted, 1B+ total transactions processed, ~100M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured.

About Polygon Studios

Polygon Studios aims to be the home of the most popular blockchain projects in the world. The Polygon Studios team is focused on supporting developers building decentralized apps on Polygon by providing Web2 and Web3 teams with a suite of services such as developer support, partnership, strategy, go-to-market, and technical integrations. Polygon Studios supports projects from OpenSea to Bulgari, from Adidas to Draft Kings and Decentral Games to Ubisoft.

