Temescal Valley Masterplan Gains New Richmond American Community

INLAND EMPIRE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to invite prospective homebuyers and real estate agents to the Grand Opening of Fieldcress, the latest addition to the sought-after Terramor masterplan in the Temescal Valley.

Exterior of the Andrea plan

The Grand Opening for this community will take place on Saturday, August 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees will enjoy complimentary cookout fare, tours of three brand-new model homes and family fun, including The Tide Pool Experience (featuring an ocean expert and an array of sea creatures), and deluxe photo, shaved ice and crazy hair booths.

New homes from the low $500s

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 2,800 to 3,000 sq. ft.

Planned amenities include a community clubhouse, pool, parks, playgrounds & trails

Hundreds of personalization options

24241 Flora Road, Corona, CA 92883.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

