Temkin Group Announces 2018 Customer Experience Excellence Awards

WABAN, Mass., Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Across all industries and sectors, organizations are findings ways to improve customer experience in a sustainable manner. Temkin Group's Customer Experience Excellence (CxE) Awards are meant to highlight those transformational efforts. This is the seventh year that Temkin Group will be giving out the CxE Awards. Last year's winners were AARP, Allianz, Century Support Services, Nurse Next Door, Reliant, and Sage

Temkin Group is now accepting nominations for the Temkin Group CxE Awards and will accept them through October 12, 2018. Submission forms and additional FAQs can be downloaded from the Customer Experience Matters® blog (CXEAwards.com). Winners will be announced in November.

"Delivering great customer experience requires more than superficial efforts," states Bruce Temkin, Managing Partner of Temkin Group. "The CxE Awards acknowledge organizations for building sustainable capabilities."

The Temkin Group CxE Awards are open for any organization that is making improvements in its customer experience, whether it's a for-profit company, non-profit organization, or a government agency. Organizations serving consumers (B2C) as well as those serving businesses (B2B) are encouraged to submit nominations.

The nominees will be evaluated in three areas:

Transformation. What improvements have already been made and are being made in the future four customer experience core competencies: Purposeful Leadership, Compelling Brand Values, Employee Engagement, and Customer Connectedness? Results. How is the effort creating value for customers and for the company? Sustainability. How well is the company setup for ongoing success?

The CxE Awards will be judged by a panel of industry experts:

Ginger Conlon is chief editor of CustomerAlchemy.net, has covered CX for more than 25 years. She's served as chief editor of Direct Marketing News, 1to1, and CRM magazines. Ginger was honored with a Silver Apple lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the marketing industry, and cited as a "Top 100 Most Social Customer Service Pros on Twitter."

is chief editor of CustomerAlchemy.net, has covered CX for more than 25 years. She's served as chief editor of Direct Marketing News, 1to1, and CRM magazines. Ginger was honored with a Silver Apple lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the marketing industry, and cited as a "Top 100 Most Social Customer Service Pros on Twitter." Shep Hyken is the Chief Amazement Officer at Shepard Presentations. He is a customer service expert, speaker and author of New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestselling books including The Cult of the Customer and The Amazement Revolution .

is the Chief Amazement Officer at Shepard Presentations. He is a customer service expert, speaker and author of New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestselling books including . Ingrid Lindberg is the CXO and Founder of Chief Customer. She was one of the first CXOs in the US, and has 20 years of practice in customer experience and employee engagement strategy. She was named as one of the "Mavericks of the Year" by the Stevie's in 2014 for her impact to the health care industry.

is the CXO and Founder of Chief Customer. She was one of the first CXOs in the US, and has 20 years of practice in customer experience and employee engagement strategy. She was named as one of the "Mavericks of the Year" by the Stevie's in 2014 for her impact to the health care industry. Aimee Lucas is CX Transformist & Vice President of Temkin Group. She has over 15 years of experience improving service delivery and transforming the customer experience through people development and process improvement initiatives.

is CX Transformist & Vice President of Temkin Group. She has over 15 years of experience improving service delivery and transforming the customer experience through people development and process improvement initiatives. Bruce Temkin is CX Transformist & Managing Partner of Temkin Group. He is widely recognized as a customer experience visionary and is the co-founder and Emeritus Chair of the Customer Experience Professionals Association (CXPA.org).

More details about Temkin Group's CxE Awards can be found at CXEAwards.com, or on the blog, Customer Experience Matters, at ExperienceMatters.wordpress.com.

For more information about Temkin Group, visit www.TemkinGroup.com.

About Temkin Group: Temkin Group is widely recognized as a leading customer experience research and consulting firm. Many of the world's largest brands rely on its insights and advice to steer their transformational journeys. Temkin Group combines customer experience thought leadership with a deep understanding of the dynamics of organizations to help accelerate results. Rather than layering on cosmetic changes, Temkin Group helps companies embed practices within their culture by building four critical competencies: Purposeful Leadership, Employee Engagement, Compelling Brand Values, and Customer Connectedness. The firm's ongoing research identifies leading and emerging best practices across a wide range of activities for engaging the hearts and minds of customers, employees, and partners. For more information, contact Bruce Temkin at 617-916-2075 or send an email to 201600@email4pr.com.

Customer Experience Matters is a registered trademark of Temkin Group.

SOURCE Temkin Group

Related Links

http://www.TemkinGroup.com

