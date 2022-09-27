Temperature Sensor Market Size worth $ 10.6 Billion by 2031, TMR Study

The rise in popularity of wearable medical technology is a significant element likely to drive temperature sensor demand during the forecast period.

The market for temperature sensors is being driven by the rising usage of body-worn temperature sensors due to growing popularity of smartwatches and wearable clinical monitoring devices

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the value of global temperature sensor market surpassed US$ 6 Bn. The global temperature sensor market report anticipate the market to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The global temperature sensor market size is anticipated to touch valuation of US$ 10.6 Bn by 2031. The increasing popularity of temperature sensors across a diverse range of end-use businesses and the high acceptance of temperature sensors to gauge heat emitted and inform the end-user are likely to have a significant impact on the global temperature sensor market.

Since temperature sensors are being used more often in wearable technology, consumer electronics, automobiles, as well as other applications, the demand for these devices is predicted to rise in the near future. The usage of temperature sensors in the healthcare business is expected to increase due to technological advancements including portable health monitoring devices and sophisticated patient monitoring systems.

The demand for imaging diagnostics equipment, thermometers, and MRI machines with built-in temperature sensors is also high in the healthcare sector. Consequently, it is projected that the healthcare industry will drive the demand for temperature sensor in the forthcoming years

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=271

Key Findings of Market Report

Controlling and keeping an eye on heat is crucial given current trends in personal computing, which call for smaller systems, faster processors, and the ability to host more sophisticated applications. The development of temperature sensors can still be supported owing to improvements in desktop and mobile computers.

The perishable nature of food makes temperature control extremely important in the food and beverage business. In order to control the temperature and preserve the quality of the food, temperature sensors are utilized at various points from the warehouse to various retail businesses. Increasing demand from the food and beverage business is likely to drive the global market for temperature sensors

Temperature sensors are being used more often in building and home automation as they provide information to smart devices about their surroundings. The major sensor utilized in home and building automation is the thermal sensor. In order to maintain and regulate the temperature automatically, these sensors include lighting control systems, HVAC, and fire alarm detection systems. The need for temperature sensors is predicted to rise as more people use this sensor.

The Asia Pacific region, which is currently the largest producer of automobiles and electronics, is anticipated to retain its leadership of the global market for temperature sensors. Such growth of the regional market is due to the region's strong consumer demand for products like portable medical gadgets. According to estimates, this will boost the use of temperature sensors in the Asia Pacific region, which is expected to acquire considerable temperature sensor market share.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=271

Global Temperature Sensor Market: Growth Drivers

The adoption of body-worn temperature sensors is being driven by the Internet of Things (IoT), which is expanding its applications. Constant patient condition monitoring is done with the use of body-worn sensors. This also stimulates the demand for temperature sensors.

For optimal engine performance, the temperature of fossil fuel-powered vehicles' engines is constantly checked and maintained. Due to this, temperature sensors are increasingly being used in the automobile industry, which is expected to drive future scope of temperature sensor market.

Global Temperature Sensor Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Robert Bosch GmbH

WIKA Instruments India Pvt. Ltd

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=271

Global Temperature Sensor Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Contact Temperature Sensors

Non-contact Temperature Sensors

Output

Analog

Digital

Connectivity

Wired

Wireless

End Use Industry

Automotive and Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Energy & Utility

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Building and Construction

Consumer Electronics

Food & Beverages

Others

Electronics and Semiconductors Research Reports

GaN on Diamond Semiconductor Substrates Market - GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates market is projected to grow from US$ 30.69 Mn in 2021 and surpass US$ 142.05 Mn by 2031.

High Reliability Semiconductor Market - High Reliability Semiconductor Market is expected to reach the value of US$ 10 Bn by 2031 and is slated to clock a modest CAGR of ~5% during the projected period.

Wide Band Gap Semiconductors Market - Wide Band Gap Semiconductors Market is expected to reach US$ 9.5 Bn by the end of 2031, it is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 24.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market - Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market revenue is anticipated to reach USD 7.28 bn by the end of 2027, after expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019 to 2027.

GaN Semiconductor Devices Market - GaN semiconductor devices market is expected to reach a valuation of ~US$ 4 Bn by the end of 2027 and it's expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of ~14.5% during the forecast period.

High-reliability Semiconductors for Aerospace & Defense Market - High-Reliability Semiconductors For Aerospace & Defense Market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ 8.6 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period.

Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services Market - Semiconductor Assembly And Test Services Market is predicted to register a notable ~6% CAGR over the 2019-2027 forecast period.

Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market - Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market 10.9 % CAGR over the 2017-2026 forecast period.

Power Semiconductor Market - Power Semiconductor Market will clock 5.1% CAGR over the forecast period between 2017 and 2025. At this rate, the market will become worth US$54,881.2 mn by the end of 2025.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market intelligence company provides syndicated research reports and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel –

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: 1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research