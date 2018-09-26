TemperPack partners with Diplomat to bring curbside recyclable insulation to Life Science shipments

ClimaCell is the first certified recyclable shipping cooler of its kind with thermal performance equivalent to that of EPS on an inch for inch basis. The new coolers maintain strict temperature requirements for these life-saving medicines whether its 2-8°C, CRT or deep freeze and have been validated under the stringent ISTA protocols.

In addition to being curbside recyclable, ClimaCell is also a much less energy intensive cooler to make. By transitioning to the new ClimaCell coolers, over the next year Diplomat will have diverted a CO 2 emissions equivalent to burning over 3.3 million pounds of coal.

"One way to evaluate a company's commitment to its customers is to watch how they handle the details - like packaging. To the consumer, getting the small things right really matters," commented Patrick Burke, Vice President, Commercial Operations at TemperPack. "We love Diplomat's commitment to supporting patients with personal interaction at every step, and this packaging innovation is yet another manifestation of how they elevate patient care."

While packaging fills 1/3 of US landfill space, consumers and regulators are rightfully applying pressure to businesses to do their part for the environment and companies like Diplomat are leading the way. "We are inspired to go to work for our customers' customers and when we heard the positive impact the ClimaCell coolers had on these patients' lives, our jobs become easier," said James McGoff, Co-founder at TemperPack.

About TemperPack

Founded in 2015, TemperPack solves thermal packaging problems through sustainable design. The company was born out of a desire to reduce the amount of unsustainable packaging that correlated with the rising world of e-commerce delivery. They specialize in bringing custom solutions for clients to scale in the perishable food and life sciences industries. Today, TemperPack operates two facilities in Virginia and Nevada and is rapidly expanding its reach in the perishable and cold-chain shipping market, all with the goal of reducing the amount of packaging that ends up in landfills. For more information, visit temperpack.com.

About Diplomat

Diplomat (NYSE: DPLO) is the nation's largest independent provider of specialty pharmacy and infusion services. Diplomat helps people with complex and chronic health conditions in all 50 states, partnering with payers, providers, hospitals, manufacturers, and more. Rooted in this patient care expertise, Diplomat also serves payers through CastiaRx, a leading specialty benefit manager, and offers tailored solutions for healthcare innovators through EnvoyHealth. Diplomat opened its doors in 1975 as a neighborhood pharmacy with one essential tenet: "Take good care of patients and the rest falls into place." Today, that tradition continues — always focused on improving patient care. For more information, visit diplomat.is.

